Colman Domingo reveals why he and Will Smith were ‘never friends’ despite attending the same high school

Colman Domingo recently revealed that he and fellow actor Will Smith attended the same high school, but they were “never friends” during that period.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Domingo, 56, touched on being schoolmates with Smith, 58, and even attending classes together during an appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast. The famous actors attended Overbrook High School in Philadelphia.

“I went to high school with Will [Smith],” the Emmy winner and West Philadelphia native told hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco.

“No, you didn’t,” Blanco responded.

“Yes, I did,” Domingo told him. “Same time. He was in the [graduating] class before me. We had gym class and science class together.”

When Domingo was asked if he and Smith remain friends post-high school, he said they were “never friends” in the first place.

“He was the cool kid and I was the nerd. I was trying to not get beat up the whole time,” the Euphoria star explained.

Domingo disclosed that Smith was regarded as a “cool” person during that period and was also “the most popular kid in high school.” He said Smith gained popularity in their high school because when he was nearing graduation, his music career with local rapper DJ Jazzy Jeff had started to gain momentum.

“‘Summertime’ is not out yet,” Domingo said in reference to Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Grammy-winning hit single. “He’s not even on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air yet. Right before that, he was a local rapper. He and Jazzy Jeff, they would do shows… and all the cool kids went.”

Domingo added: “I didn’t go because I wasn’t a cool kid. I heard about it, but I was too busy doing school.”

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Domingo also noted that though the Oscar-winner was very popular in their high school, he was “very much just himself: charismatic [and] wonderful.” Smith and Domingo’s close friend, Gina Cooper, previously dated.

Though the two actors ultimately shot to superstardom, Domingo revealed that the last time they met was when Smith was already famous. The 56-year-old said he, however, had not achieved success in his acting career at the time.

“The last interaction I had with him was when I was working at El Torito restaurant in Philadelphia as a waiter,” Domingo recalled, per Entertainment Weekly. “This is after he became very successful, moved to L.A., came back. And he had a big table with a bunch of friends.”

Domingo added that while he was serving Smith, the King Richard star “looked at me like I looked somewhat familiar.”

“Again, I was like a nerdy kid who was really good friends with his girlfriend Gina,” he continued. “So he looked at me and I’m like, ‘Will, we went to high school together.’”

Domingo said they eventually hugged after Smith recognized him.

“He’s like, ‘Oh man, we did! Hey! How you doing?,’” Domingo recalled. “And we hugged and that was it. The weirdest thing is throughout our careers now, I’ve never run into him.”

The 56-year-old also highlighted that though he and Smith are in the same profession and travel in the same circles, it was “rare” that they had never met again.

“I’m sure we’ll see each other at some point and there’ll be warmth and a shared history from Philadelphia,” Domingo stated.

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