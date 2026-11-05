‘I watched a lot of porn’ – Chris Rock reflects on not being a ‘great husband’

Veteran comedian and actor Chris Rock recently touched on why his marriage to his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock hit the rocks, saying that he was “not a great husband.”

Rock, 61, opened up about his divorce from Malaak in his GQ feature after the magazine named him one of its 2026 Men of the Year.

“I was not a great husband,” Rock admitted in the feature that was published on November 3. “I watched a lot of porn. I don’t watch porn anymore. I haven’t watched porn in five, six years.”

Rock further admitted that his infidelity while married to Malaak was another factor in their separation.

“It’s not anything I’m proud of, but it’s something I had to go through,” the Everybody Hates Chris star said in reference to how he judges his past self.

“It’s like you watch a Marvel movie, and the guy, he has to test his powers. You know what I mean? Every Marvel movie, man or woman, they have to test their powers. They’re a**holes. They get these powers and they’re a**holes, and they’re racing trains and they’re lifting up ocean liners and they try to go to the sun, then they crash down because they realize they’re not God.

And then they start helping people. I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn’t God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been.”

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Rock and Malaak finalized their divorce in 2016 after 18 years of marriage, PEOPLE reported. That was after they split in 2014. The former couple shares two daughters: Zahra Savannah, 22, and Lola Simon, 24.

“After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Malaak said in a statement at the time. “Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life’s blessings, even when faced with difficulties.”

“While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority. It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives.”

A source initially told the news outlet that their split was a “long time coming.” The source added: “Chris has known it wasn’t salvageable for a while. He was the one to file because he knew it was time to just move forward already.”

Rock has since vowed to never make fun of their personal relationship.

“It’s not fair. I have a mic, she doesn’t,” he told Rolling Stone in 2017. “God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I’m going to have to see her at weddings and graduations.”

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