Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims Trump fan Nicki Minaj’s politics ‘has nothing to do with us collectively’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett recently shared her thoughts on Nicki Minaj’s political stance, claiming that the rapper and ardent Trump supporter has prioritized her personal interests.

The Texas lawmaker touched on the topic when TMZ asked how she felt about Minaj, 43, likely influencing votes, though she’s not an American citizen. Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, was born in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a June 2018 post on Instagram, Minaj reportedly stated that she immigrated to the United States as an “illegal immigrant at 5 years old.” The Supa Bass rapper was initially critical of ICE’s policies, but she later defended the agency after deciding to support Trump.

“We should all be using our voices to make an influence on what’s taking place in this country,” Crockett, 45, told the news outlet during the interview in New York City.

“You talk about her [Minaj] not being a citizen; there are a lot of non-citizens right now that are being rounded up by ICE. We have a record number of deaths in ICE custody. We know that ICE has been going [around] and terrorizing our communities.”

The Democratic Texas lawmaker then emphasized that though she did not appreciate what Minaj was “up to,” she wanted other people to say, “You know what? I should be using my voice because what is taking place is impacting all of us.”

Crockett added: “And one of the messages I keep delivering to people is that I need you to survive. We need each other; immigrants as well as citizens, we all need to be working together.”

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj’s former friend Rah Ali accuses rapper of ‘intentionally’ trying to ‘destroy’ her

Crockett then made reference to the political climate in Michigan, where Democratic Party candidate Abdul El-Sayed reportedly won the Senate seat in the 2026 midterm elections on Tuesday.

“Those that are Muslim and those that are Jewish, like we all should be on one accord right now in this moment,” she said.

The 45-year-old further explained why she was opposed to Minaj’s politics.

“I don’t appreciate Nicki because I feel like everything that she’s doing is about herself. It has nothing to do with us collectively,” Crockett stated.

“But anybody that is looking out for someone more than just their personal interest, then I absolutely want them to use their personal voices, even if you’re just a little kid, as I’ve had many kids that are talking to their parents about voting.”

READ ALSO: Jasmine Crockett thinks Trump is ‘obsessing’ over her because a Black woman ‘hurt’ him

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