‘He’s an idiot’: Ryanair CEO addresses whether he’s open to reconciling with Elon Musk

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary recently made it clear that he has no intention of reconciling with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk after their public falling out in January.

Before their public dispute, Ryanair, an Irish ultra-low-cost airline, and Musk’s Starlink company had engaged in negotiations to fix satellite internet systems on its airplanes, Politico reported. Though the negotiations lasted for over a year, Ryanair ultimately decided to pull the plug, thereby starting the war of words between O’Leary, 65, and Musk, 55.

Ryanair explained that the company wouldn’t profit from installing Starlink on its low-cost aircraft. But Musk begged to differ, claiming on X that O’Leary was “being misinformed.”

The pair intensified their disagreement after O’Leary described Musk as “an idiot” on January 15. Musk fired back the next day, describing O’Leary as an “utter idiot.” Musk also said the Irish billionaire businessman should be fired.

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It, however, appears the pair is far from reconciling, as O’Leary recently told Bloomberg in an interview that he was not open to patching things up with Musk.

“I have no intention of making up with him. He thinks I’m an idiot, and I know he’s an idiot,” O’Leary told the news outlet on Monday.

O’Leary also said Ryanair generated revenue from his public spat with Musk after the airline launched its “Big Idiot Seat Sale” campaign in January 2026. The airline, in its attempt to tease Musk, reportedly made 100,000 seats available from £16.99 one-way.

“He generated about $30-40 million worth of free publicity for Ryanair and our bookings went up for two to three weeks,” O’Leary said. “If we can annoy him again, so much the better,“ he added on a lighter note.

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