Lisa Palermo, lead designer and luxury procurement specialist at Nob Hill Style, brings more than 25 years of experience to residential and boutique commercial interiors across the Pacific Northwest. Trained in interior architecture and now leading the Seattle firm’s new procurement division, she began her career specifying European lighting and collaborating with Artemide founder Ernesto Gismondi.Learn about Lisa Palermo…

Follow at:@nobhillstyle

Hometown: Santa Clara, CA.

Favorite ways to spend your free time in WA: I love beachcombing. Along our coastline or among the beautiful Pacific Northwest islands, there is always a gem, shell, or rock that catches my eye and ends up as a treasure in my collection.

Current obsession: The pyramids of Chiapas, Mexico, specifically Yaxchilán. I had the privilege of visiting this breathtaking archaeological site, which is accessible only by boat along the Guatemalan border.

What inspired your start in your career path: I started my career in welding, building roll cages for derby and track cars. As I gained experience, I moved on to fabricating unitized curtain walls for skyscrapers and eventually worked at the West Point Treatment Plant. Cold, wet, and covered in mud, I decided it was time to take my experience and work ethic inside.

Your biggest accomplishment and why: My family is a rich tapestry of different cultures, which inspired me to take action after the 2016 election. I assembled a team of real estate agents to help create “go bags” for local immigrant families. Together, we distributed 400 bags and hosted immigrant rights seminars for parents of school-aged children.

Someone who inspires you and why: Mahmoud Alhaj. His work is raw and brutally honest.

Advice for someone pursuing a career in your field: My advice comes in the form of a question. When you close your eyes and recall your childhood dream job, is that what you are doing now? If not, do everything you can to make that dream come true.

What’s a little-known fact about you: My guilty pleasure is gangster rap.

What makes someone fabulous: Authenticity.

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