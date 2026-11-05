Where to Celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau in Washington 2026

Every third Thursday in November, wine lovers in Washington and around the world celebrate the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau, a fresh, fruity red wine from France made from the Gamay grape and released just weeks after harvest. Unlike most red wines, which typically spend months or years aging before release, Beaujolais Nouveau is intended to be enjoyed young.

The tradition has been celebrated for decades, with the third-Thursday release date established in 1985. Since then, the celebration has made its way overseas. This year, Beaujolais Nouveau Day falls on Nov. 19, and Washington state has several wine tastings, dinners, and special events lined up to celebrate the French tradition.

Nov. 17: Tour de Beaujolais at Halfseas Wine Bar & Bottle Shop

Seattle

Located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, Halfseas Wine Bar & Bottle Shop is known for its curated selection of wines from small, independent producers, along with bites like caviar. Ahead of Beaujolais Nouveau Day, the wine bar will host Tour de Beaujolais, a special tasting featuring four wines from the French region. Aurélien and Kellee Fiardet of New Wave Wine Co. will guide guests through the wines, offering an opportunity to discover the region’s winemakers and what makes its wines unique. Reservations aren’t required, and those looking to continue the celebration can head across the street to Brimmer & Heeltap for an additional Old World wine tasting. Tour de Beaujolais runs from 3:30 to 6 p.m., followed by the Brimmer & Heeltap tasting from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person; additional tasting at Brimmer & Heeltap is $10 per person.

For more information:halfseaswine.com.

Nov. 19: Beaujolais Nouveau at Café Campagne

Seattle

Tucked along Post Alley near Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Café Campagne is a casual French bistro known for its traditional cuisine and charming Parisian atmosphere. On Nov. 19, the restaurant will host a Beaujolais Nouveau celebration featuring wines from Georges Duboeuf, a prominent Beaujolais wine producer. Representatives from Winebow NW will be on hand to discuss the wines, accompanied by special food pairings created by Chef Daisley Gordon. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable. Parties of five or more are encouraged to call the restaurant directly.

Reservations:OpenTable.

Nov. 19: Beaujolais Day at Books & Bottles

Snoqualmie

At first glance, Books & Bottles may look like a traditional bookstore, but upon closer inspection, visitors will notice a wall of wine and a wine dispenser near the register. Located in historic Downtown Snoqualmie, this independent bookstore combines two passions, offering a curated selection of books, wines, and gifts while highlighting the local community. Guests can grab a glass of wine, enjoy a tasting, browse the shelves, or simply sit back and read. On Nov. 19, Books & Bottles will celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Day with a special happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy 10 percent off wine tastings from the shop’s WineStation, with discounts increasing based on the number of books purchased. Buying one book earns a 15 percent discount, with savings increasing up to 40 percent off tastings with the purchase of six or more books.

For more information:www.booksandbottlespnw.com.

Nov. 19: Nomad x Gilbert Cellars — Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Dinner

Tieton

Yakima Valley visitors and residents won’t have to travel far to discover a Beaujolais Nouveau-style wine made right here in Washington. In collaboration with Nomad Kitchen & Mercantile in Tieton, Gilbert Cellars will celebrate the release of its 2026 Nouveau wine on Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The evening begins with a guided tasting featuring Gilbert Cellars’ newest release alongside other wines that highlight its winemaking approach. Guests will learn about the French Beaujolais Nouveau tradition and what makes these youthful wines unique so soon after harvest. Following the tasting, Nomad will serve a family-style dinner featuring its seasonal, locally inspired cuisine.

Cost: $84 per person.

Tickets:Tock.

Nov. 19: Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Tasting at Wanderlust Delicato

Spokane

For those in Eastern Washington, Wanderlust Delicato in Downtown Spokane is joining the Beaujolais Nouveau festivities this year. Part wine shop, part specialty food market, this local establishment offers everything from wine tastings and cooking classes to artisan cheeses, charcuterie, sandwiches, and salads. On Nov. 19, Wanderlust Delicato will host a one-hour Beaujolais Nouveau wine tasting beginning at 5 p.m. The guided, educational tasting will explore wines from France and the Northwest, with opportunities to learn about and discuss different wine styles. Light snacks and palate cleansers will be provided, and wine enthusiasts of all experience levels are welcome.

Cost: $35 per person. Advance booking required; ages 21 and older.

Tickets:wanderlustdelicato-class-experience.as.me.

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