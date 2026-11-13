Restaurant-quality meat and seafood used to be something you could only get when dining out. Jenk McBrain set out to change that. As the founder of JD Meats & Seafood, McBrain now delivers the finest cuts straight to customers’ doors in Southern California. Learn about Jenk McBrain…

Favorite ways to spend your free time in CA: I love going to the beach, relaxing, and playing golf. I love the food scene here, and it’s always great to go to a nice dinner and try new places. I’m also a big baseball fan, so I’m always happy to catch a game, whether it’s the Dodgers, the Angels, or another team.

Current obsession: I’m really obsessed with my health. Eating healthy, spending time with family, taking care of my body, and focusing on longevity is something I’ve been obsessed with for a long time.

What inspired your start in your career path: I wanted to provide people with higher-quality meat, fish, and chicken. This level of quality can’t be bought in a store. You can only get it at restaurants. I started this business because I want everyone to have access to high-quality food at home.

Your biggest accomplishment and why: My biggest accomplishment in life is being married for 31 years and raising two kids. Business-wise, starting a company completely from scratch was a huge accomplishment.

The biggest obstacle you overcame: Electricity. I had to add another freezer, and my electricity bill skyrocketed. I’ve had to cut back on inventory and be smart about how much product I order so I don’t have to store as much in the freezer.

Someone who inspires you and why: My father is my biggest inspiration. He gave a lot of tough love, and I had to work for everything. That ended up being really beneficial in the long run. It taught me how to go out, knock on doors, and get new business. I knew nothing would be handled for me. Now, if there’s a day I don’t have business, I have no problem knocking on doors, finding a solution, and working hard.

Advice to someone pursuing a career path in what you do: This job gives you freedom. You work your own hours, never miss an important event, and can spend time with your family. Just be prepared to work hard and hustle. You need to be self-motivated and willing to go out there and sell. If you do all of that, it can be flexible and lucrative. The sky is the limit if you have a strong work ethic.

What’s a little-known fact about you: I coach a special-needs baseball team in my spare time. My son is autistic, so he’s the reason I started. It has been so fulfilling and rewarding.

What makes someone fabulous: Eating healthy food. Organic, healthy food adds quality and years to life. Taking your health seriously and focusing on your quality of life and longevity makes somebody fabulous to me.

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