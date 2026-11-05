6 Cozy Gifts From Z SUPPLY’s Winter Collection

Southern California-based fashion brand Z SUPPLY offers a variety of stylish holiday gifts for the women on your list, from cozy loungewear and pajamas to statement jackets and accessories. Known for its relaxed California aesthetic, the brand combines comfort and contemporary style with versatile pieces designed for everyday wear. Its winter collection features gift-worthy styles, including comfortable matching sets, eye-catching outerwear, and accessories that can easily become wardrobe favorites.

With options for different personalities, lifestyles, and budgets, the collection makes it easy to find something thoughtful for everyone, from the fashion enthusiast who loves a statement piece to the homebody who appreciates elevated essentials. Many of the styles also offer versatility beyond the holiday season, making them practical wardrobe additions rather than gifts reserved for a particular occasion. Fabulous California has rounded up six favorites from Z SUPPLY’s winter collection, with ideas on who will love each gift and why it’s worth adding to your holiday shopping list.

The Edie Leopard Faux Fur Jacket adds a bold finishing touch to winter outfits with its eye-catching animal print and plush texture. It is an ideal gift for someone who enjoys dressing up for dinner, special occasions, or a night out. Pair it with denim for an everyday look or dress it up for holiday celebrations.

Who it’s for: Fashion lovers who aren’t afraid of a statement piece.

Price: $168.

The Frostline Plaid Scarf is a practical gift that adds a seasonal touch to an everyday wardrobe. Its plaid pattern works well with winter coats and sweaters, making it a versatile accessory for cooler weather or holiday travel. It is also a convenient option when shopping for someone whose clothing size you don’t know.



Who it’s for: Travelers or accessory lovers who appreciate a classic winter look.

Price: $58.

3. Aries Knit Lounge Set

The Aries Knit Lounge Set pairs a long-sleeve top with coordinating pants for a relaxed, put-together look. It is a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys slow weekend mornings, lounging at home, or comfortable travel attire. The pieces can also be mixed and matched with other casual wardrobe favorites.

Who it’s for: The homebody who loves comfortable, coordinated outfits.

Price:Top $64; Pants $68.

The High Tide Polarized Sunglasses combine fashion and function with polarized lenses, full UVA, UVB, and UVC protection, and a smaller frame designed to complement heart-shaped faces. A versatile accessory for everything from weekend getaways to everyday outings, these sunglasses make a thoughtful gift that can be enjoyed year-round.

Who it’s for: The trendsetter who loves stylish accessories and effortless everyday looks.

Price: $39.

The Downhill Textured Jacket offers a stylish alternative to traditional winter outerwear, with its textured finish and contrasting details. It is a versatile addition to a casual wardrobe, particularly for layering on cooler Southern California days or packing for mountain getaways. Pair it with denim and sneakers for an effortless weekend outfit.

Who it’s for: The casual dresser who loves stylish layers and weekend getaways.

Price: $188.

6. Luxe Dot Pajama Set

The Luxe Dot Pajama Set combines a playful dot pattern with a coordinated top and shorts for a polished sleepwear look. It is an excellent gift for someone who enjoys relaxing at home in style, and the timeless pattern makes it suitable for wearing well beyond the holidays. Unlike seasonal pajamas packed away in January, this set can be enjoyed year-round.

Who it’s for: The woman who loves a matching pajama set and a little everyday luxury.

Price:Top $84; Shorts $58.

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