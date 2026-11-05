5 California Towns That Feel Like a Hallmark Movie

Somewhere in California, a big-city heroine is about to take a wrong turn, land in a town with a pumpkin patchand a charming innkeeper, and decide to stay. The best Hallmark movie towns in California are real, and they are ready for you this fall and winter. This guide covers five of them, with a Hallmark movie pairing for each, so you can plan the getaway and the movie night.

Which California towns feel like a Hallmark movie?

Solvang

For fans of: “Autumn in the Vineyard”; “October Kiss”

Solvang is a Danish village in the Santa Ynez Valley, and it checks nearly every box on the Hallmark checklist. Danish immigrants founded the town in the early 1900s, and the turn-of-the-century architecture looks like something out of a storybook, with half-timbered storefronts, a charming windmill, and a walkable downtown of boutiques and bakeries that smell like butter and sugar a block away. Wine cellars sit beside the European bakeries, and a permanent Christmas shop called Jule Hus sells ornaments, candles, and Nordic decor year-round, so the holiday spirit never fully leaves. It is also exactly the kind of place the movies love, where a skeptical city visitor arrives for a weekend and falls for the town. That is the plot of “A Very Charming Christmas Town,” Lifetime’s 2020 holiday romance filmed here, including scenes inside Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates. The town goes all out for the holidays in December with its annual Julefest, a month-long celebration with a holiday parade, a tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, candlelit tours, Christmas markets, and a Christmas gnome scavenger hunt.

Mendocino County

For fans of: “Harvest Moon”; “Under the Autumn Moon”

Mendocino perches on cliffs above the Pacific, with Victorian architecture, art galleries, and a long-standing reputation as an artists’ haven. Mendocino Headlands State Park wraps around the town, and the Mendocino Presbyterian Church, dedicated in 1868, anchors Main Street. Point Cabrillo Light Station is a popular destination here, established in 1909. Nine episodes of “Murder, She Wrote” were filmed in Mendocino, and the mist-shrouded bluffs look like a Hallmark heroine’s fresh start.

Late fall is mushroom season on the Mendocino Coast, and is perfect for those looking to embrace their whimsical side this autumn. The annual Wild Mushroom Display at the Ford House Visitor Center, presented by MendoParks, runs Nov. 1 to Dec. 29 and features live local mushroom and lichen specimens provided by State Parks Volunteer Naturalist and Mycologist Mario Abreu, with information on mushroom dyes for textiles.

Julian

For fans of: “Pumpkin Pie Wars”; “Love, Fall & Order”

Julian sits about 60 miles northeast of San Diego in the Cuyamaca Mountains, a Gold Rush town known as one of Southern California’s friendliest, most all-American small communities. The granite soil and cool mountain climate make the area ideal for apple orchards, and the apple industry eventually overshadowed the Gold Rush itself. Fall is the time for apple picking and pie eating, and Main Street’s Victorian-style buildings now hold bakeries, antique stores, galleries, museums, and shops. Visitors can also look into the area’s wineries, old gold mines, and wolf preserve, or follow the miners’ trail on a horseback ride. Julian Gold Rush Hotel on Main Street is a beloved bed-and-breakfast with antique furnishings, claw-foot tubs, and a full breakfast. For a mountain retreat of your own, Dark Moon Chalet, an award-winning A-frame minutes from Lake Cuyamaca, sleeps 10 and pairs a private cedar hot tub and a stargazing deck with a wood-burning stove for cooler nights. The holiday fun begins after Thanksgiving, with hayrides, carolers, and cider pressings.

Nevada City

For fans of: “A Harvest Wedding”; “Harvest Love”

Nevada City is the one town on this list with a real Hallmark credit, and fall is its most photogenic season. Some of the Golden State’s best fall colors are found in the Victorian neighborhoods around downtown, where century-old red maples planted by Gold Rush settlers turn brilliant shades of red. Color typically appears from mid-October to mid-November, with peak color around Nov. 1. Visitors can follow the Deer Creek Tribute Trail to watch the leaves change, take a self-guided historic cemetery walk, or sip a glass of wine on a patio. Call the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce at 530.265.2692 for day-to-day color conditions.

“The Christmas Card” was filmed and set here in 2006. The film follows a soldier who receives an anonymous holiday card while serving in Afghanistan and travels to Nevada City to find the sender. Visitors can still see the Nevada City Classic Cafe, the Nevada City Methodist Church, and the Yuba River overpass from the final scene, and they can book a stay at the renovated National Exchange Hotel, where the soldier spent his first night in town. Screenwriter Joany Kane has said the town is practically a character in the movie.

Ferndale

For fans of: “Autumn Dreams”; “Autumn Stables”

Ferndale is a Victorian village tucked between the redwoods and Humboldt Bay, founded in 1852 and lined with ornate “Butterfat Palaces” built with dairy money. Main Street already looks like a movie set, and Hollywood has noticed, with “Outbreak” and “Salem’s Lot” among the films shot here. Locals describe a place where small-town Americana is alive and well, where kids play outside after dusk and neighbors lend a hand, and where artists and creative people have settled to follow a dream.

Head to Ferndale in November for ice skating on real ice and Polar Bunny Hill Sledding at the fairgrounds, starting Nov. 13, or for the lighting of America’s tallest living Christmas tree. Learn more about these events at visitferndale.com.

The post 5 California Towns That Feel Like a Hallmark Movie appeared first on Fabulous California.