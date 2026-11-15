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AEW Full Gear 2026 media scrum: Tony Khan on travel issues, Persephone, merchandise changes
By Bryan Rose,5 days ago
Tony Khan, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron took questions following Saturday’s AEW Full Gear in Phoenix, with Nick Wayne also making a brief appearance. Here are the highlights:
Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron
- Khan noted that Statlander became the second women’s Triple Crown Champion in AEW, having held the Women’s, TBS and Women’s Tag Team titles. Cameron became the first two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.
- They brought up Billy Gunn’s cameo in their intro video, joking that he had been begging to work with them and they were giving him a trial run.
- Cameron called Statlander one of the best wrestlers in the world and credited her with helping her train, develop and build confidence since she arrived in AEW.
- Statlander said their genuine friendship helps them find joy in wrestling. Cameron helps her relax and have fun while they both take the wrestling seriously.
- They want more opportunities to wrestle together, keep developing as a team and add to the prestige of the titles.
Nick Wayne
- Wayne briefly interrupted Khan while livestreaming, offered him champagne and asked about the afterparty. He left without taking questions.
Tony Khan
- Khan said three private planes helped get everyone on the main pay-per-view card to Phoenix after Friday’s flight grounding was lifted. Several wrestlers arrived only hours or minutes before the show. He said the main card went ahead as advertised, though changes were needed for the Tailgate Brawl.
- Maya World was the only advertised wrestler who couldn’t make it, affecting the pre-show. Khan praised Hyan and Skye Blue for stepping up when the opportunity opened up.
- Renee Paquette was another person who was unable to attend because of the travel situation. Khan sent condolences to Paquette and Jon Moxley following the death of their dog, Blue, and said nobody could take her place hosting the scrum.
- He wants to bring AEW back to Phoenix every year and expects the area to remain part of the company’s television and pay-per-view plans.
- Khan said Persephone is signed with AEW for “years to come” and expects her to be a major part of both AEW and CMLL.
- Regarding Queen Aminata, Khan said she was devastated when AEW kept her out of last year’s Blood & Guts because of injuries. A year later, she is TBS Champion and was able to participate in this year’s match.
- He praised Mercedes Mone and Marina Shafir’s match and the progress of the women’s division. He would also like to see a rematch between Wrathlander and the Brawling Birds.
- Khan said Blood & Guts delivered AEW’s largest 18–49 audience of the HBO Max simulcast era. He credited the women as a major part of that success.
- He reiterated that Toni Storm will return someday, while praising Mina Shirakawa’s work during her absence. He also said he is looking forward to Athena against Hyan in ROH, discussing Athena’s attempts to recruit her.
- Asked about AEW action figures disappearing from stores, Khan said the company is transitioning toy partners and has new action figure lines coming ahead of the holidays. He said some partnerships have already been announced, with more to come.
- Regarding the lack of merchandise for acts such as the Conglomeration and Mone at the show, Khan said he would look into it, as those shirts would normally be available.
- Khan said Austin Creed and Kofi were heavily involved in developing the Texas Death Match. He praised their creative contributions and how well they have fit into AEW alongside Swerve Strickland.
- He said Full Gear was up significantly year-over-year on pay-per-view, continuing the trend for AEW’s events in 2026. He credited the wrestlers, fan feedback and their ideas with helping keep the product moving forward.
- On the Young Bucks against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, Khan praised both teams and said this could be the Bucks’ best pay-per-view year yet. He sees a bright future for Davis and Doyle and more potential matches between the teams.
- The Continental Classic field will be revealed during halftime of Monday Night Football this coming Monday, with Khan and Tony Schiavone hosting the selection special. Khan said medical follow-ups after Full Gear would help determine the lineup.
- Asked about women’s or tag team versions of the tournament, Khan said there is potential for other round-robin tournaments, possibly under different branding. He praised the Continental Classic’s scoring system and strict ban on outside interference.
- Asked about a possible stadium show in mid-April, Khan made no announcement. He pointed to Worlds End in Minneapolis and Dynasty in Liverpool next year, saying the pay-per-view calendar beyond that hadn’t been announced.
- Khan confirmed that MJF will speak on Wednesday’s Dynamite following his return and attack on Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay was being checked by doctors after the attack and praised his main event against Kyle Fletcher.
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