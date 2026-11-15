By AEW

Tony Khan, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron took questions following Saturday’s AEW Full Gear in Phoenix, with Nick Wayne also making a brief appearance. Here are the highlights:

Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron

Khan noted that Statlander became the second women’s Triple Crown Champion in AEW, having held the Women’s, TBS and Women’s Tag Team titles. Cameron became the first two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

They brought up Billy Gunn’s cameo in their intro video, joking that he had been begging to work with them and they were giving him a trial run.

Cameron called Statlander one of the best wrestlers in the world and credited her with helping her train, develop and build confidence since she arrived in AEW.

Statlander said their genuine friendship helps them find joy in wrestling. Cameron helps her relax and have fun while they both take the wrestling seriously.

They want more opportunities to wrestle together, keep developing as a team and add to the prestige of the titles.

Nick Wayne

Wayne briefly interrupted Khan while livestreaming, offered him champagne and asked about the afterparty. He left without taking questions.

Tony Khan