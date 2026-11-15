By AEW

The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with tons to talk about including a full recap of AEW Full Gear, a largely incredible show with two matches Bryan gave five stars to, two matches that started out incredible but went way too long, the beginning of Kyle Fletcher becoming Steve Austin in the main event, multiple new champions, a return and more.

A fun show as always so check it out~!

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