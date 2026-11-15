By WWE

AAA Cruiserweight champion Rey Fenix is reportedly injured.

Just hours after the Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 episode of AAA on Fox, reports came out that Fenix had seemingly injured his hand during the latest AAA taping.

False Finish reported that Fenix suffered an injury to his hand in the latest AAA tapings. The taping in question might have been for the Nov. 21, 2026 episode. Despite the injury, Fenix was able to finish his match.

“False Finish has learned that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix suffered an injury to his hand at the latest AAA tapings. Fénix was able to finish the match but was favoring the injury throughout, ” False Finish wrote on X.

Earlier, Fenix had announced a tournament to determine his next challenger for his Cruiserweight Championship. On the latest episode, Jack Cartwheel defeated Lince Dorado and Kento to advance in the AAA Cruiserweight Title Contenders Tournament.