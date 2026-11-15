By AEW

Following a heated build up and intense rivalry, Will Ospreay remains AEW World Champion following Saturday’s Full Gear in Phoenix, Arizona, and now has a past challenger ready to reclaim his throne in MJF.

Ospreay pinned Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the five-hour main card to get the win. He battered the bloodied Fletcher in the final minutes, but missed a Hidden Blade to end it as Fletcher fell to the mat as he attempted it as Fletcher countered with a small package attempt. Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade and Storm breaker for a two count, took off his elbow pad but Fletcher countered with a backslide for a near fall.

Ospreay hit a kick which Fletcher kicked out of one. Ospreay then hit a Hidden Blade and Tiger Driver to get the pin.

Fletcher got bloodied up at the end of the match after landing head first on the top turnbuckle after Ospreay countered a brain buster attempt followed by a Hidden Blade.

With the win, Ospreay picks up his fourth successful title defense since winning the gold for the first time at August’s All In. He is now 4-1 against Fletcher all time in AEW and 6-1 all-time.

After the match, Ospreay was celebrating in the ring after his United Empire teammates headed to the back when a man dressed fully in black with a ski mask ran in and laid him out from behind. That man was then revealed to be former AEW World Champion MJF who hasn’t been seen in AEW since All In. MJF also revealed his version of the AEW World title, holding it high and standing over Ospreay as the show ended.