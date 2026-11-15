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Anarchy in the Arena recap from AEW Full Gear: Blood, fire, Kemalito, the Phoenix Suns gorilla & DMX
By Josh Nason,5 days ago
Saturday’s Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear featured a little bit of everything including weapons, blood, fire, a treasured NBA mascot, a CMLL star and the music of DMX.
In the end, The Cut picked up in the win at the end of the wild brawl, defeating the merged team of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. Jay White got the pin on Jon Moxley, following a beatdown from the Gunns and a Blade Runner from White.
Here’s an attempt to recap a crazy 30+ minutes:
- Per usual, music was a big part of the presentation including Moxley bringing back his ‘Wild Thing’ entrance and a surprise debut: DMX’s Party Up which played repeatedly through the first half of the match.
- As the PPV was being held in Phoenix, the legendary Phoenix Suns Gorilla mascot made an appearance, spraying both Gunns with compressed air out of a gun before being taken out by Ace Austin and pressed with squats before disappearing.
- Moxley, Clark Connors, Gabe Kidd and David Finlay were among those bleeding, some of which were covered in it.
- A very good portion featured broken glass which was brought in by Orange Cassidy. Cassidy was backdropped into it at the same time Moxley was pushing skewers into Colten Gunn’s fingernails. Finlay got glass in his mouth later in the match after being dragged back-first into it.
- Kidd teased aligning with The Cut and then tossed a chair into Finlay’s face as the DMX song began playing again to the joy of the fans.
- There was a moment after a sequence of finishers where Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir had a staredown which was leading to a hug/moment but it got broken up.
- Shafir was then nearly branded by a hot cattle iron before Wheeler Yuta made his first appearance for a save. He teamed with Cassidy on a combo and had a moment in the ring, but before they could hug it out, Shane Taylor and The Infantry ran in to get involved and would remain through most of the match.
- Mercedes Mone ran in and low blowed Moxley as he was about to take out White. The lights went out and honorary Death Riders member Kemalito of CMLL emerged to take out Mone. Kemalito then took out Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean and hit a 619 on Taylor before he was eventually kicked off the apron by Bravo.
- Willow Nightingale then ran in from the crowd to battle Mone as their next clash now apparently looms.
- A camera cut to the back and Claudio Castagnoli drove into the back to get involved. He ran wild on everyone, eventually doing a double giant swing with Finlay and Austin. He then swung Austin Gunn with a trash can covering him.
- Near the end, action took nearly all the various participants outside the ring and to the stage which was only the case initially at the onset of the match.
- Finlay and Connors doused a table in lighter fluid and lit it, power bombing Kidd through it.
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