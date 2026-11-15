By AEW

Saturday’s Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear featured a little bit of everything including weapons, blood, fire, a treasured NBA mascot, a CMLL star and the music of DMX.

In the end, The Cut picked up in the win at the end of the wild brawl, defeating the merged team of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. Jay White got the pin on Jon Moxley, following a beatdown from the Gunns and a Blade Runner from White.

Here’s an attempt to recap a crazy 30+ minutes: