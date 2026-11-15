By AEW

Mercedes Moné remains the AEW Women’s Champion.

Moné faced one of her toughest challenges yet on Saturday, squaring off against Marina Shafir of the Death Riders. The finish saw Moné apply the Brutalizer, a nod to Shafir’s friend PAC. Shafir reversed the hold and locked in a Brutalizer of her own. After struggling, Moné shifted her weight and went for a cradle. However, she also placed her feet on the ropes, allowing her to steal the win. Moné immediately fled the area and celebrated her victory as Shafir was left frustrated in the ring.

The build to Full Gear

Shafir confronted Moné shortly after her victory over Thekla at WrestleDream, quickly establishing herself as the next contender. The two had several confrontations over the next few weeks, with Shafir refusing to back down from Moné’s taunts and assaults. The match was made official at Fright Night Collision.

This past Wednesday, the two met in a mixed tag match that saw Shafir and Jon Moxley emerge victorious over Jay White and Moné, who submitted to Shafir’s Brutalizer. After the match, Moné attacked Shafir and put her in the Statement Maker.