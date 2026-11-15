By AEW

This Wednesday will see the kickoff to the annual AEW Continental Classic tournament and during Saturday’s Full Gear, the first hopeful entrant outside reigning Continental Champion Jon Moxley has called their shot.

Following his National title loss to Ilja Dragunov at Full Gear, former champion Tommaso Ciampa called his shot to be in the tournament.

Ciampa called for his assumed inclusion by saying that he knows what people are saying after his second AEW title reign ended after just a week and that he wanted in the tournament to show what he could do, regardless of who is in the ring with him.

This would be Ciampa’s first Continental Classic, the participants and brackets of which will be revealed this Monday night on YouTube with the tournament beginning on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. He would join Moxley who essentially relinquishes the title when he enters the tournament as the overall winner will be crowned champion.

As has been the case in past years, the round robin format will feature 12 total men in two separate brackets. The course of the tournament will take place over the next month on Dynamite and Collision with both the semifinals and finals taking place at next month’s World End pay-per-view.