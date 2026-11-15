By AEW

We have a new National Champion crowned at AEW Full Gear 2026.

Following a hard-hitting match, Ilia Dragunov was able to defeat Tommaso Ciampa and become the new AEW National Champion. The title match marked Dragunov’s official AEW PPV in-ring debut and his third overall match for the promotion.

The bout featured several close moments with both men hitting their signature moves and finishers to get very close to the finish. However, both Dragunov and Ciampa kicked out a few times before Ciampa ultimately failed to.

In the closing moments of the match, Dragunov countered Ciampa’s Fujiwara armbar attempt and hit him with a powerbomb. He followed it up with a D-Bomb and secured the pinfall.

With Dragunov’s win, Ciampa’s title run came to an end in just seven days. Ciampa won the title from Andrade El Idolo on the Nov. 7, 2026 edition of AEW Collision. Ciampa is also a former AEW TNT Champion, unfortunately that title reign also lasted for just 11 days.