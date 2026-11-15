By AEW

The first title change of the night has taken place at AEW Full Gear.

Saturday’s show in Phoenix saw Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron) take down the Brawling Birds to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team titles — their first-ever run with the titles as a team.

The end came when Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter were setting up for Two Birds, One Stone on Statlander, but Cameron helped make the save and pull Hayter to the outside of the ring. Statlander then hit Windsor with Saturday Night Fever for the pin and win.

The victory gives Statlander her first AEW Women’s Tag Team title reign and makes her the second-ever women’s Triple Crown Champion as she has also held the World and TBS titles. For Cameron, it is her second run with the gold (Willow Nightingale).

The loss ends the 77-day first run for Windsor and Hayter which saw just once successful title defense, that being in a Chicago street fight rematch against former champions Divine Dominion.