By AEW

Things again got violent and bloody as new trios champions were crowned at AEW Full Gear 2026.

In the official third match of the night at Mortgage Matchup Center, the trio of New Level [Kofi & Creed] and Swerve Strickland were crowned new Trios Champions. The three men were able to keep Adam Page and Brodido [Bandido & Brody King] down for the ten-count and secure the titles.

An extremely violent bout, the match featured thumbtacks, barbed wire, barbed wire tables, barbed-wire trombone, chairs, glass panes, cinder blocks, and even a Nintendo Power Glove. Early into the match, the trio of Creed, Kofi, and Strickland started bleeding profusely after having skewers lodged into their scalps. Shortly after, King also got drenched in his own blood and almost sported an entire crimson bodysuit.

Later, in the match, Page and Strickland also shared a moment when both sat across from each other in the ring and started stapling each other’s chests. However, as Kofi and Bandido tried to separate the two, they were also stapled.

The final moments of the match also included a callback to the 2023 AEW Full Gear Texas Death match between Page and Strickland. While Page drank Strickland’s blood a few years ago, Strickland returned the favor this time by filling his mouth with Page’s blood. An extremely nasty and gnarly sight, it ultimately led to the final moments of the match.

The bout finished after Bandido took a finisher on the cinder block, followed by King absorbing a Vertebreaker on the ringside steps, and Page taking a Housecall. All three men stayed down as the referee finished his ten-count and rang the bell. It had been announced earlier that a team could win only by a triple knockout or by surrender.