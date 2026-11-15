By AEW

The first match has been made for this Wednesday’s Full Gear fallout edition of AEW Dynamite and the shutdown of all flights on Friday is to thank.

Jack Perry picked up a win on the Tailgate Brawl pre-show over The Beast Mortos with the heavy indication that Samoa Joe was supposed to either be in the match or make an appearance.

During the Full Gear PPV, Joe appeared as part of a taped promo where he indicated as such but promised to find Perry at this Wednesday’s Dynamite and that Perry will “do plenty of shaking” when Joe knocks him unconscious in the ring.

This has been building since Joe defeated Perry at AEW Grand Slam Paris in a Clockwork Carnage qualifier match. Perry never got the handshake/show of respect he wanted and has pursued a rematch ever since.

Since the loss to Joe, Perry is 1-1 with the Mortos win and a loss to Fletcher. It will be Joe’s first match since the aforementioned Clockwork Carnage match at last month’s WrestleDream.

This Wednesday’s show will also feature the kickoff to the Continental Classic with the field to be fully announced on Monday night.

Tony Khan also announced during the Full Gear media scrum that MJF will speak after attacking Will Ospreay at the end of the show.

Current AEW Dynamite lineup | This Wednesday | Denver, Colorado