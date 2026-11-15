By AEW

The Creed Brothers have arrived in AEW.

After The Young Bucks successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team titles against Mark Davis & Jake Doyle, new number one contenders the Motor City Machine Guns came out and helped Matt & Nick Jackson to their feet. However, they were interrupted by the former Brutus and Julius Creed, now going under their real names, Drew & Jacob Kasper.

The Kasper Brothers had a staredown with both teams before engaging in a brawl. That was interrupted by FTR, who had a staredown with the brothers before joining in on the assault. Friction ensued when both teams grabbed the Tag Team titles, but Stokley stepped in to unite them as the segment ended.

The Creed Brothers leave WWE

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Creeds had left WWE after their contracts expired. After disappearing from main roster television, they recently resurfaced in NXT, competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, they ended up losing to Hank & Tank in the quarterfinals, which served as their last match in the company.