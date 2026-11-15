By AEW

Kazuchika Okada has successfully retained his International title at AEW Full Gear 2026.

In the first match of the night, Adam Copeland failed to secure the International title at AEW Full Gear after an almost 19-minute bout against Okada. With his plans set to retire next year from pro-wrestling, Copeland failed in his hunt to win another AEW singles title.

Tonight marked Okada’s third international title defense. The match featured several close spots, as well as both Okada and Copeland mocking each other’s spear and the iconic middle finger taunt. The match concluded with Okada hitting Copeland with an Impaler DDT on the ringside, before converting it into a Rainmaker for the win. After the match, Okada hit Copeland with another Rainmaker.

Okada won the International title at AEW All In 2026 after defeating Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Okada is now a two-time International Champion and has held the title for a total of 77 days.