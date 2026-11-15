By AAA/WWE

AAA is live on FOX in Latin America and on YouTube and Facebook internationally tonight.

This week’s live show and taping will take place at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico.

Rey Mysterio is set to address the shocking allegations made by Dorian Roldán last week on tonight’s episode. As part of the storyline, Roldán claimed that Mysterio had an affair with his mother, Marisela Peña. Mysterio is currently suspended indefinitely as AAA’s general manager.

Just one match has been announced for this week’s show thus far. Omos will face Pimpinela Escarlata in a singles match.

An update on the tournament to crown a new number one contender to Rey Fenix’s AAA World Cruiserweight title is also advertised.

The announced lineup for tonight’s show is as follows:

Omos vs. Pimpinela Escarlata

Rey Mysterio responds to Dorian Roldán’s allegations

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship tournament update

Our live coverage kicks off at 10 p.m. Eastern.

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Feliz lucha libre, mi amigos! It’s an unbelievable night in Lucha-land as Pimpinela Escarlata takes on the giant Omos! Plus a new Cruiserweight tournament, and Rey Mysterio responds to Dorian Roldan’s shocking allegations from last week. The best show in wrestling stars now, with:

A recap of said allegations! Roldan accused GM Rey Mysterio of sleeping his way to the top by having an affair with Roldan’s mother, Marisella Pena! He also accused Rey of creating dangerous working conditions and aggressively attacking a “fan” (the fan was Omos).

The show began officially with Roldan making his way to the ring while JBL referred to Rey Mysterio as the “Ron Jeremy of wrestling.” Roldan got on the mic, but there wasn’t much to say as the crowd jeered him every time he opened his mouth. Also, Graves did translation. Roldan has said that his mother has decided not to appear tonight, but he has news.

He announced that the “mismanagement” of Rey Mysterio has come to an end. Fans at ringside no longer need to worry about being attacked by the General Manager. The work environment will no longer be dangerous. Best of all, no one has to see a man who cheats on his wife because he’s a power-hungry cheater.

That brought the power-hungry cheater himself to the ring. Rey Mysterio came to the ring and started daggers at Roldan. Rey said that his first instinct is to kick Roldan’s ass, but he’s not going to do that. What he has to say is more important. Rey said that he took his GM job very seriously and stands by his decisions. He is headed to Survivor Series as the Captain of Team Mexico to beat Cody Rhodes and his team.

Roldan said that there are serious allegations against Rey and that he’s just like the “guys in the news,” only worried about gaining power, and that he took advantage of Roldan’s mother to do it. Rey said that everyone knows Roldan is lying about the affair and is disrespecting his own mother.

Rey got in Roldan’s face and asked if he was questioning his honor. Roldan goaded Rey, but said that before he beats him up, he should hear the rest of the news: The board of directors has ruled that the new Interim General Manager is Dorian Roldan!

Roldan said that his first act as general manager is to throw Rey out of the arena. Security approached Rey to lead him out of the ring to massive boos from the audience. Rey slipped back into the ring and chased Roldan, but security stepped between them. Rey was escorted up the ramp as Roldan gloated in the ring, taking pictures with the AAA Banners that bore the faces of his father and uncle.

-Backstage, Pimpinela Escarlata was getting ready for his match tonight when AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano came in to wish him luck/ Americano asked if Pimpi was OK, since it was crazy to pick a fight with Omos. Pimpi agreed and said that he had just changed the match, and Americano was relieved. That is, until Pimpi told him that it was now a No DQ match.

-Back from break, we kicked off a newly announced tournament to determine who Rey Fenix’s first challenger for the Cruiserweight title will be in 2027. Before the match could start, the Champion himself, Rey Fenix came down to the ring. This will be the first of four triple threat matches in the tournament. The winners of those matches will meet in a four-way, with the winner of that match being crowned #1 Contender to the AAA Cruiserweight title.

AAA Cruiserweight Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Kento vs Lince Dorado vs Jack Cartwheel

Each of these wrestlers could be the Cruiserweight champion. Cartwheel has really endeared himself to the fans; Kento is on a great singles run outside of being a Tokyo Bad Boy, and Dorado is one mean dude.

Dorado took over from the start, knocking Kento to the mat and then taking out Cartwheel. Kento sent him to the corner where he and Cartwheel double-teamed Dorado. They both tried a pin, but it was broken up by the other.

Dorado sent Cartwheel to the corner, but Kento kicked Dorado in the face. Kento dragon-screwed both Cartwheel and Dorado before hitting a double splash on both from the top turnbuckle. Kento went for a suplex on Dorado but got shoved into the corner and then hit by a backstabber from Dorado.

Cartwheel came in and sent Dorado off the ropes. He went for a kick, but Dorado escaped it and transitioned into an arm bar. Cartwheel tried to roll through, and Dorado let him up just to clothesline him back down. Dorado continued to dominate, keeping Kento at bay while keeping Cartwheel off his feet.

Kento lured Dorado to the outside, where Dorado drove his head into the ringpost. Cartwheel tried to catch Dorado looking, but he saw it coming and wrapped Cartwheel up in the apron. Kento tried to get the jump on Dorado, but got sent back into the ring along with Cartwheel.

Dorado set them up in opposite corners, but Kento caught Dorado with a shot, and Cartwheel hit Kento with a neckbreaker. Cartwheel stacked up Dorado and Kento for a double Slamstand, but neither was going down for more than two.

Dorado went off the top turnbuckle to take out Kento and Cartwheel. He hit a stunner on Cartwheel, but Kento caught him with a spear. Kento hit Dorado with a springboard crucifix driver, but Cartwheel broke up the pin. Dorado went to kick Cartwheel in the face, but he dodged it, and Kento ate it instead.

Cartwheel dove onto Kento on the outside, and then Dorado shoved Cartwheel into the steps. He threw Kento back into the ring and hit him with a powerbomb. Dorado went for a shooting star press, but Kento moved, and Cartwheel hit Dorado with a kick on the way down.

Cartwheel hit a rolling senton, then a DVD before going up top for a Jack’s Arrow to get the pin on Dorado and win the match. Cartwheel heads to the tournament’s final four.

Match Result: Jack Cartwheel defeated Lince Dorado and Kento

-Back from commercial GM Dorian Roldan held his first “press conference.” He said that these were going to be quick from now on. He said next week there would be a champions match: AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, AAA Latin American Champion La Parka, and AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs The AAA Trios Champions, Perros del Mal. A “reporter” asked him for proof of Rey’s affair with his mother. Roldan said that Rey is an awful person, and that’s all for today.

No DQ Match: Pimpinela Escarlata vs Omos

Then it was Main Event time! In spite of his exotico persona, Escarlata has been known as one of the most legitimately tough guys in lucha libre, so going head-to-head against Omos might just be right up his alley. The explosion of an entrance pop for Pimpi was downright heartwarming to watch.

Pimpi jumped Omos as soon as he got into the ring, but Omos threw him into the corner for some open-hand chops. Omos dove his hip into Pimpi and then stood on him. Pimpi rolled out of the ring to regroup, and Omos followed, clocking Pimpi with a right hand. Omos threw Pimpi back into the ring, where Pimpi kicked the top rope right as Omos was climbing over it.

Pimpi started throwing shots, staggering Omos. Omos charged him, but Pimpi pulled the top rope down, sending him tumbling. Pimpi then tried a suicida but caught the rope. He tried it again and nailed Omos. Pimpi went under the ring and pulled out a bright pink kendo stick. He hit Omos with it, but Omos grabbed it and broke it over his knee.

Omos picked up Pimpi and threw him onto the announcer’s desk. Pimpi bounced off of it and ended up on the floor. Omos threw Pimpi back in, then went under the ring to grab a table. Omos put the table up in the corner and went to powerbomb Pimpi into it. Suddenly, El Grande Americano came flying down to the ring.

It was no DQ, so Americano started beating Omos with his fists and the AAA Mega Championship belt. Out of nowhere, Perros del Mal arrived and beat up Americano 3-on-1. Omos grabbed Berto and Angel, but Daga went low and dropped the giant. That brought out La Parka and Rey Fenix to join the brawl.

Fenix, Americao, and La Parka ran off Perros and then triple-teamed Omos with a triple-headbutt to put him through the table. La Parka and Fenix hit frog splashes, and the trio of champions left to stave off Perros on the entrance ramp.

Pimpi got back in the ring and threw himself on Omos, but at two, Pimpi was jumped by an Exótico and a woman who weren’t identified. Omos chokeslammed Pimpi off of that and won the match as the show ended.

Match Result: Omos defeated Pimpinela Escarlata

ESTO ES LUCHA!!!!