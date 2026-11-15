By AEW

A match at Full Gear was changed due to travel issues.

Originally, a three-way match for the TBS Championship was set, with Queen Aminata defending the title against Maya World and Persephone. However, due to the FAA grounding all flights nationwide on Friday, World was unable to make it to Full Gear on time. Instead, a four-way match took place, with Aminata defending against Persephone, Hyan, and Skye Blue.

Tony Khan announced shortly before Saturday’s show that although everyone on the main Full Gear card was able to make it, changes to the Tailgate Brawl card would have to be made. He did not specify which matches would be affected.

How the match was set up

The title match was set up this past Wednesday on the three-hour AEW Dynamite & Collision show. Aminata had successfully defended the title against Skye Blue and Hyan in a three-way match when Britt Baker arrived. The appearance served as a distraction, allowing Persephone to attack Aminata from behind. Maya World came out to make the save, driving the heels away. Soon after, Khan made the three-way match official for Tailgate Brawl.