By AEW

New Trios titles are on the way.

Shortly before Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view began, AEW’s social media account shared photos of the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts. On the belt straps, a tribute to Benjamin “PAC” Satterley can be seen.

“A new look with a special tribute. Get an up-close look at the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts, featuring details honoring Benjamin Satterley, AKA PAC,” they wrote.

PAC died on September 27 at the age of 40. AEW has paid tribute to him in several ways since his death, including redesigning this year’s Full Gear logo in his honor. He is a two-time Trios Champion, first holding the titles with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, then a second time with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

The Trios titles will be defended on tonight’s show, when current champions Hangman Page and Brodido defend against Swerve Strickland and The New Level.

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