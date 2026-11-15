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AEW reveals redesigned Trios title belts with PAC tribute
By Bryan Rose,4 days ago
New Trios titles are on the way.
Shortly before Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view began, AEW’s social media account shared photos of the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts. On the belt straps, a tribute to Benjamin “PAC” Satterley can be seen.
“A new look with a special tribute. Get an up-close look at the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts, featuring details honoring Benjamin Satterley, AKA PAC,” they wrote.
PAC died on September 27 at the age of 40. AEW has paid tribute to him in several ways since his death, including redesigning this year’s Full Gear logo in his honor. He is a two-time Trios Champion, first holding the titles with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, then a second time with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
The Trios titles will be defended on tonight’s show, when current champions Hangman Page and Brodido defend against Swerve Strickland and The New Level.
Current AEW Full Gear 2026 lineup | Saturday | Phoenix, AZ
- AEW World Champion Will Ospreay defends against Kyle Fletcher
- AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné defends against Marina Shafir
- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defend against Mark Davis & Jake Doyle
- AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) defend against Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)
- AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Page, Brody King & Bandido defend against Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) in a Texas Death Match
- AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Adam Copeland
- AEW National Champion Tommaso Ciampa defends against Ilja Dragunov
- Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Cut (Jay White, Austin & Colten Gunn, Ace Austin, David Finlay and Clark Connors)
- Tailgate Brawl pre-show: TBS Champion Queen Aminata defends against Maya World and Persephone in a three-way
- Tailgate Brawl pre-show: Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)