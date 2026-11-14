By AEW

AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place tonight at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Scheduled for the show, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher.

Mercedes Moné will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Marina Shafir of the Death Riders.

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family.

The AEW World Trios Championships will be defended in a Texas Death Match when Hangman Page and Brodido defend against Swerve Strickland and The New Level.

Adam Copeland will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship.

Tommaso Ciampa will defend the AEW National Title against Ilja Dragunov.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Brawling Birds, will defend against Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron).

There will also be an Anarchy in the Arena match featuring members of the Death Riders and the Conglomeration going up against The Cut.

Our live coverage begins with the pre-show Saturday Tailgate Brawl at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Tailgate Brawl

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone & Walker Stewart welcome us to the Tailgate Brawl as they go to a video package for tonight’s main event between Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Title.

Jungle Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos

(Tony Khan mentioned on social media that despite everything that went on with flight stoppages yesterday, everyone on the main card has arrived thanks to three private planes helping to make that happen. He did have to shuffle up the Tailgate Brawl, though, as this was a match that was previously unannounced. Not sure how long these two had to put this together, but this was a really entertaining opener, with the crowd loudly chanting for both. Glad Perry picked up the W here, as his sights are firmly set on revenge against Samoa Joe.)

Mortos showcases his size in the early going, steamrolling Perry with shoulder tackles. Perry sent Mortos tumbling outside off a failed monkey flip attempt, only to run into a Gorilla Press face-first on the apron. Like he has recently, Perry played hide and seek under the ring, flying in from off camera with a shotgun dropkick into the barricade. Tightrope walk of the barricade into a hurricanrana by Perry, who quickly heads back inside, only to run into a pop-up Samoan Drop as things go to commercial.

Back from break, Perry starts fighting back with chops and bounce back lariat. Mortos avoids a corner charge, cracking a diving Perry with an uppercut headbutt before delivering a brutal Cipher Utaki (ala Taiji Ishimori) for a near fall. Crowd chants for Mortos, who nearly got rolled up by Perry for two, as Mortos blocked another charge into a Torture Rack back breaker and discus lariat for another close near fall. Loud dueling chants, as Mortos whiffs on a twisting senton off the top, as Perry fought like hell to successfully hit a piledriver. This led to the Sacrifice Knee, but instead of making the cover, Perry smirked and spat at the camera, saying this is for Samoa Joe, before spiking Mortos with a Muscle Buster to get the win.

Match Result: Jungle Jack Perry defeated The Beast Mortos

-Video package for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ilja Dragunov for the AEW National Title is shown

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-On location footage out in the desert of The Conglomeration meeting with Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir) is shown. Moxley tosses a book bag to Orange Cassidy, who lets it just hit him and fall to the ground. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly go through the bag and Cassidy said this doesn’t make us trust you. Moxley said he’s not asking him to, why would he, after everything they’ve been through, he has a rule, he doesn’t apologize. Cassidy said he didn’t ask Moxley to before getting back in the car with Strong & O’Reilly.

The Don Callis Family (Wardlow, El Clon & Kevin Knight w/RPG Vice, Lance Archer & Josh Alexander) vs. Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde & Jordan Cruz

Stewart said the time Clon had been off has given him time to download information and moves to show off. Some of that offense was an early enzugiri and powerslam Cutter, tagging Knight with his foot, as Knight flew in with a springboard dropkick. Wardlow in for the Powerbomb Symphony on Cruz, as Clon took out Wylde & Monroe with a one-foot springboard moonsault. Knight came in with the UFO Splash to get the win.

Match Result: The Don Callis Family defeated Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde & Jordan Cruz when Knight pinned Cruz

-Post-match, Romero took the mic and said Phoenix is Don Callis Family territory. It’s a special night, as Kyle Fletcher brings home the AEW World Title to the Family. Beretta said in the spirit of tonight, we’re keeping things rolling, calling out Boom & Doom to get squashed.

Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall) & Sky Flight (Matt Sydal & Darius Martin w/Christopher Daniels) vs. The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Josh Alexander & RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

(Stewart said AJ has been undefeated for 2 years now, which, is that really necessary? I know the Costco Guys get reactions, but I have no idea what the end game is for Boom & Doom, are they supposed to be getting Tag Title shots? If this was a standard tag match with RPG Vice, who are low men on the Callis Family totem pole, I get it, but especially with Alexander involved & Archer leaving for Japan tomorrow for the NJPW Tag League, would it really been such a bad thing for the heels to pick up a win here?)

AJ ran through a double clothesline from Alexander & Romero, as Darius swung around the post with a head scissors on Alexander. Archer was ping-ponged by Boom & Doom punches before Sydal came flying in with a Meteora on the big man. Beretta in, who took a series of kicks from Sydal, followed by a swinging leg drop and standing Sky Twister Press for two as things go to commercial.

Callis Family isolated Marshall throughout the entire break, but a handspring back elbow created a reset. Hot tag to AJ, who took out everyone aside from Archer, who instead, got clotheslined to the outside. Beretta ran into a spinebuster, Romero taken out with a powerslam, as Alexander breaks up the Boomsday Device, turning Marshall inside out with a lariat. Darius flies in with a Tornado DDT, but ultimately took a choke slam by Archer, as did Sydal & Marshall. Callis Family rattled off high impact moves on Marshall, who was dropped with Strong Zero by RPG Vice, but AJ broke up the count. Archer wanted Black Out on Marshall, missed the blind tag by Darius. Match breaks down, Romero did his victory slide pose, only to get his head taken off by a Sydal shining wizard. Powerboom from AJ led to a Sydal Shooting Star Press, as Darius made the cover as the legal man to get the win.

Match Result: Boom & Doom & Sky Flight defeated The Don Callis Family when Darius pinned Romero

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Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Hyan vs. Persephone (w/Dr. Britt Baker DMD) for the TBS Title

(This had its clunky spots in the opening half, but I thought the chaos down the stretch was really solid, as Persephone’s obsession with the TBS Title ultimately cost her once more. Something I hope they address going forward. Credit to the crowd, who were hot throughout and are ready for the main card.)

Excalibur said due to the ground stoppage yesterday, Maya World was unable to make it tonight, so the 3-way is now turned to a 4-way. Baker joins commentary and won’t stop giving her former buddy Schiavone a hard time, as she said she’s tired, bloated and missed multiple flights to get here. Persephone just wanted to grab the TBS Title before the match began, as she was sent packing quickly, with Blue nearly getting Code Blue on Hyan, who avoided it and we switch to a Persephone & Aminata brawl. We get a back and forth with babyfaces and heels trying for a double suplex, with the faces winning, before they take each other out with a double clothesline into a reset heading to break. Aminata went after Baker on commentary, who hid behind Schiavone, telling him to protect her like he would donuts.

Back from commercial, Blue popped Aminata with a knee struke, Hyan flew in with a Busiaku Knee, Persephone wiped out Hyan, as Aminata stood tall with a Queen’s Crown. Aminata dished out atomic drops to everyone in her path, until Blue was spiked with a spinning neckbreaker for two. Persephone attacked and kept screaming that Aminata stole her title, allowing Hyan to ramp up with a series of clotheslines and pump knee. Glam Slam connects, but Blue comes in with a thrust kick and neckbreaker. Blue sets a chair up ringside, walked all around the ring to sit Hyan down, only to turn into a flying chair chucked by Aminata. Quickly back inside, Aminata hits her double foot stomp, but was posted by Persephone, who tried to steal the pin for a near fall. Northern Lights for two, as Persephone orders Baker to get the CMLL Women’s Title and Baker picks up the TBS Title instead. That delay allowed Blue to try a PK on the apron, but was dropped face first onto the TBS Title on the apron.

Persephone opted to clutch the TBS Title like a child, missing Baker get clobbered by Aminata, who took Persephone out with a dropkick off the apron. Hyan flew in with a Tope, but Aminata quickly recovered back inside with Queen’s Crown and Off with Her Head to retain.

Match Result: Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue, Hyan & Persephone to retain the TBS Title

AEW Full Gear

Kazuchika Okada (w/Don Callis) vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW International Title

(Very slow first half of this match (Okada was in first gear, ironic considering the name of the show), but the fans built the excitement down the stretch, hoping Copeland would pull off the title win, only it wasn’t meant to be. They’re clearly going the route of Copeland saying he’s giving it until 2027, but maybe he should hang it up sooner. I know Okada used the title to lead to the sequence that won him the match, but he controlled a large portion of this one, regardless of the belt shot.)

Crowd is already going nuts at the opening bell for a match I don’t think many thought we’d ever get. Okada with his signature clean break to start, but it was a ruse, as he got a cheap shot, only to run into a spinning leg kick. Both men dodge a Rainmaker and Spear respectively, as Okada took a powder. Copeland out after, but was driven into the steps for his trouble, as Okada exposed the concrete ringside. Okada missed a Tombstone and was backdropped on the floor (luckily on the padded part). Copeland hit an atomic drop onto a chair, but Callis ran distraction enough for Okada to hit a shotgun dropkick on Copeland into the barricade. Callis screamed Copeland’s career ends tonight before hugging Okada, as Excalibur said they’re giving the people what none of them want. The pace stalls considerably, almost like it would during picture-in-picture for a TV match, until Copeland tried fighting back, only to be planted with multiple DDTs.

Okada connects with his zero-elevation falling elbow off the top, as he sells his elbow in the process, before doing the Rainmaker middle finger. Copeland fights off Rainmaker and a flapjack, to deliver a flapjack of his own to get some time to recover. Copeland charged for a Spear, but ran into an Air Raid Crash neckbreaker, as Okada rolled outside for his International Title. Referee Bryce catches him red handed, as Copeland got a school boy for two. Rainmaker countered into a Copeland Rock Bottom for a full reset. Both men up and deck each other with big boots, until they slug it out on their knees to Yay/Boo chants, until Copeland ran into an Okada dropkick. Copeland avoided Rainmaker again, missed an Impaler, both trade backslides, as Okada leapfrogged a Spear to hit a dropkick to the neck and Tombstone to follow. Okada opts not to cover and mocks signaling for a Spear. Copeland launched with a spinning uppercut before doing a Rainmaker middle finger of his own. Crowd are on their feet, as Copeland went for a Spear, but Okada bailed outside. Callis tripped up Copeland, who charged to Spear Okada on the apron, but ran into him holding the International Title. Okada delivered an Impaler DDT off the apron onto the exposed concrete.

Okada initially wanted to take the count out, but opted to roll a motionless Copeland back in at 8 and chose to just stare at him a while before pulling a cover repeatedly, big old smile on his face. Rainmaker smokes Copeland and Okada retain the title. Post-match, Okada went to the back, as Copeland was helped up by referee Bryce, only Okada sprinted back out to deliver another Rainmaker, scurrying off, apologizing.

Match Result: Kazuchika Okada defeated Adam Copeland to retain the AEW International Title

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Davis & Doyle (Mark Davis & Jake Doyle w/Don Callis) for the AEW Tag Team Titles

(I think the better wording wouldn’t be that The Bucks retained or won, it’s that they survived. This was one hell of a battle, with Davis & Doyle looking like complete monsters and taking everything The Bucks threw at them. I was genuinely surprised it the post-match of the appearance of the former Creed Brothers, who immediately position themselves in the Tag Team scene, aligning with FTR. Hopefully they fare well in AEW, as I was surprised to see them cut by WWE.)

Callis joined commentary for this one and said Okada did Copeland a favor, saving him of a year’s worth of beatings and ended his career a full year sooner than he wanted. Davis & Doyle picked up where they left off the last time they faced The Bucks, beating the hell out of them at the opening bell all around ringside. Back inside, Matt took a pop-up right hand by Doyle, as Davis went for his gut wrench piledriver, but Matt escaped, blind tag to Nick, as The Bucks hit a double hip toss and elbow, only to both get steamrolled by Doyle. Blind tag to Matt, as The Bucks take Doyle down with a double shoulder tackle out the corner and send Davis packing with a clothesline over the top. Davis & Doyle avoid a double moonsault off the apron, as they launch The Bucks into one another, with Callis giggling with excitement on commentary. Back inside, Davis & Doyle channel Demolition with repeated stereo axe handles, as Matt continues to get isolated. Right as Matt leapt for a tag, Davis swept out Nick on the apron, as Doyle sandwiched Matt in the corner, wearing him down with a good old fashioned bearhug.

Matt tried a slingshot cross body on Davis, was caught, but he slid out and Nick hit a PK on the apron. Matt pump faked a superkick on Doyle inside to deliver a DDT, leading finally to the Nick hot tag. Doyle shrugged off a corner bulldog, ate a double enzugiri, as Nick flew to the outside with a dive onto Davis. Old School cross body double team on Doyle for a near fall, as Davis flies in to try to make a save, but gave an unintentional senton to his partner. The Bucks wanted their double bulldog, but settle for a Sliced Bread/Leg Sweep combo. Taking forever to follow-up, Davis & Doyle cut off The Bucks in opposite corners, teasing superplexes, but The Bucks bit free and hit stereo sunset bombs before nailing a Senton/Elbow combo for two.

Baseball slide from Matt, flipping dive from Nick, who was caught and smashed onto his brother in the process. Back inside, Davis & Doyle smash Matt with a double clothesline, Doyle with a powerbomb, Davis with Chaos Theory, as Doyle gets a cover for two. Nick low bridges Davis, hits a slingshot face buster on Doyle and moonsault on Davis off the apron. Doyle takes a Superkick Party, but starts no selling, until he finally drops and eats a BTE Trigger. Doyle launched Matt to the floor on the kick-out, surprising The Bucks at how emphatic that was. Doyle blocked a double superkick into a crazy impressive double powerbomb before tagging Davis, who hit bounce back lariats and tried for a double piledriver, but didn’t get much of it unfortunately. McGuinness admired the attempt, but pointed out it would’ve been better had he tried it on just one man. Davis & Doyle wanted a Power Plex, but Nick took out Doyle with a springboard Cutter and Avalanche German Suplex on Davis. Matt launched off his brother’s back with a Destroyer on Davis, who took a BTE Trigger, only kicked out, shocking everyone, including Callis, who left the commentary table.

The Bucks want a Meltzer Driver, nearly get it, but Doyle makes the save on the floor. Matt tried a hurricanrana off the apron, but Doyle rolled through into a powerbomb on the time keeper’s table. Davis meanwhile connects with Close Your Eyes and Count to Three on Nick, who just narrowly kicks out, as the crowd is going wild. Davis & Doyle miss a double clothesline charge, as Davis is sent over the top, Matt gets a school boy for two, wants a hurricarnana, but Doyle rolls through again. Nick flies in with a springboard and Matt gets a flash pin off a roll up to get the win.

Post-match, The Motor City Machine Guns make their way to the ring and shake hands with The Bucks, as they all pose, until sirens go off and we see The Kasper Brothers show up on the big screen. It’s Jacob & Drew (the former Creed Brothers) and they sprint to the ring, staring both down, as they attack The Bucks first before charging at Shelley & Sabin. They’re about to put away Sabin, when FTR’s music hits and power walk to the ring with Stokely at their side. They stare down The Kasper Brothers momentarily, before they all attack The Bucks & MCMG. Smashing Sabin in the corner a flying forearm, Matt with a Backstabber/Fall Away Slam before both FTR & Kasper Brothers pick up the AEW Tag Titles at the same time. Stokely calms everyone down and gets the titles himself, holding them high. Kasper Brothers hug Stokely, who looks giddy, as FTR shake their hands and leave.

Match Result: The Young Bucks defeated Davis & Doyle to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles when Matt pinned Doyle

The Good, The Bad & El Guapo (Hangman Adam Page, Brody King & Brodido) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) & The New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) in a Texas Death Match for the AEW Trios Titles

(This was utter insanity, even McGuinness on commentary said he doesn’t even know what to say about this. I honestly don’t either, as this was some of the most violence moments in AEW, which is saying something. I will say this went entirely too long (they lost the crowd momentarily after that disgusting blood spot with Strickland & Page), as you could’ve cut out at least 10-minutes and still would’ve had the same holy sh*t feeling you had when it was all said and done. Credit all 6-men, they beat the ever-loving hell out of each other and I can only hope these two teams get a deserved break from one another for the foreseeable future. This was carnage, simple as that.)

Barbed wire tables surround ringside, as we get a Wild West video for the champions, King asking for a Shirley Temple, when he’s stopped and said he’s not welcome in this bar. King wastes no time smashing everyone in sight, as Page is waiting outside. King carried two goons out, as Page took two more out, had a shot and no sold getting hit from behind. The fella begs off, looking up at Bandido, who he thought was dead. The Trios Champs all head out on horses, as they make their official entrance, with Excalibur pointing out the Trios Title belts have changes made to them, with PAC side plates put on them and In Memoriam to the late great Benjamin Satterley on the leather.

It’s Bandido who swings first at Strickland, hitting the 21-Plex, but King & Page position the challengers ringside, with Bandido taking out the pile with a springboard moonsault. King wastes no time bringing out skewers, as the Champions stab them into the heads of Strickland & New Level, as I can’t believe we see Creed & Kofi taking that. Page & Brodido try a triple Tope, but Strickland & New Level all chuck chairs at them, skewers still in their noggins. They finally remove the skewers, as Excalibur brings up a bag that Prince Nana brought to the ring with him during their entrance. Creed goes under the ring, to bring out (and plays) a barbed wire trombone, driving it into the head of King, who bleeds a gusher. Creed took some of the barbed wire on the table and went after Page with it, busting him open in the process. Page fights back, gets barbed wire wrapped around his arm, but Kofi took him to the ring, where he took a clothesline, as did Creed. Page wrapped barbed wire in the mouth of Kofi and pulled back (similar to how Julia Hart gave up in Blood and Guts) as Creed saved his partner, only suffered the same fate. Strickland broke it up with a chair shot, but Bandido flew in with a dropkick, sending the chair into Strickland’s face.

Strickland clobbered Bandido with the edge of the chair, as King starts chucking chairs in and positions them for Bandido, who hit a mid-air counter on Strickland with a DDT onto the bed of chairs. New Level start beating down King, with Creed licking his fist covered in King’s blood, which is pretty damn gross. King battled back and would not be denied of getting a barbed wire table into the ring. Creed baseball slides to avoid a whip into them, but still gets placed against it, as King went for a corner cannonball, as Kofi saved his partner and King crashed and burned. All the plunder was piled on King ringside, as Creed gave a Bang Bang tribute to Mick Foley and hit an elbow off the apron onto the pile.

Back inside, we have Page & Strickland left standing, as Strickland tossed Page a staple gun and both men took a seat. Each start stapling the hell out of each other, until Bandido & Kofi tried to stop it, but were stapled as well. Page looks for a Buckshot, but Nana put a stop to it. Page nearly hit Dead Eye, but Strickland connects on a low blow. Bandido flew in with a leg lariat, Kofi took out Bandido with a spinning boot, Page in with a lariat, Creed with a thrust kick, King a discus lariat and finally King spikes Strickland with a piledriver in a crazy sequence. King brings out a glove covered in thumbtacks and chops Strickland so hard tacks stick in his chest. Von Erich Iron Claw to Creed, as if that wasn’t enough, King brought a bag of more tacks into the ring for good measure. Creed took out King with a Fisherman’s Suplex onto the tacks, then followed with 3 Topes on Bandido, 2 on Page, as Nana brings the bag in to reveal a Power Glove (you read that right). King returns with clubbing shots, until Creed hits an uppercut with the glove and we get an explosion with the crowd going wild and Excalibur with the perfect Shoryuken call.

Creed drags Bandido up the aisle towards a trash can, yelling “FIRE!” and right on cue, flames shoot up from it (damn near taking out the camera guy I think). Bandido avoids the flames, but not a Spear from Creed. Kofi tried to leap off Creed’s back, but leapt right into a light tube shot by Page, who followed with Dead Eye to Creed on the concrete. King & Strickland fight up on the apron, where King hit a Gonzo Bomb off the apron through the barbed wire table. Kofi & Creed regroup and start beating the hell out of Page 2-on-1, placing him on chairs before unveiling a window pane, putting it on top of Page. Kofi climbs the time keeper’s table and hits an utterly insane Boom Drop through the pane and Page. New Level place another barbed wire table in the ring, bringing in Bandido, as Strickland joins, with Nana handing out chains with locks. Kofi swung for the fences and waffled King in the face, as Creed put one in King’s mouth and Kofi hit Trouble in Paradise.

New Level holds up Bandido for Strickland to try Swerve Stomp, but Page made the save, only to get his face driven into the barbed wire. Strickland went for House Call, but King took the bullet for his partner. Finally, Bandido fights off New Level, hitting Creed with a pop-up knee and huge powerbomb on Kofi through the barbed wire table. Bandido joins Strickland up in the ropes, but Nana quickly hands Strickland a chain, which he wraps around Bandido’s throat. Bandido awkwardly powers Strickland to the mat, as Bandido goes up top for a Frog Splash into the thumbtacks. Bandido & Strickland brawl with the chain, until Strickland rips at the mask, causing the crowd to boo loudly. Page makes the save, but took a big boot with a chair, as Strickland pulled Page’s head to his mouth and blood poured in. I feel gross even typing that.

Page goes for a home run with a chair, as Strickland is left smiling, as he mists Page with his own blood before delivering Dead Eye. Strickland goes up the aisle to bring a cinderblock to the ring, looks for Big Pressure on it, but Bandido made the save, wrapped barbed wire around his knee and hit X-Knee. Positioning the cinderblock, Bandido wanted 21-Plex, Creed made the save, but New Level hit their double team DDT onto the cinderblock. King somehow returns, beating the hell out of New Level ringside, driving a barbed wire pane into them, hitting his cross body onto the pile. Strickland brought King up to the steps with a chain before delivering a Vertebreaker onto them. Back inside, Page rakes the barbed wire into Strickland’s face, looking Dead Eye, but hits a Buckshot to the back, another flush, as the third try, Strickland blasted him with a chair. Strickland clocks Page right at the 9 count with House Call, as the ref counts 10 and this war is finally over.

Match Result: Swerve Strickland & The New Level defeated The Good, The Bad & El Guapo to win the AEW Trios Titles when Page couldn’t answer the 10 count

-We’re told Samoa Joe was supposed to be there tonight, but couldn’t due to travel. He did send in comments, so he told Jack Perry everyone told him not to play with him. Joe beat his ass in France, just like he said he would. Perry, ever the fool, Joe said The Opps had a perception problem, so come Dynamite, he’ll beat Perry’s ass and don’t worry shaking his hand. Perry will do plenty of shaking when Joe chokes him out in the middle of the ring.

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron) for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

(First off, credit these four ladies to get this spot after what we just saw in the previous war and delivered a hard-hitting match. I consider this a pretty big upset, as I fully expected The Birds to have a longer run than they did, but I’m interested in seeing what’s next for Wrathlander.)

Pre-match video of Wrathlander spit-balling ideas for their entrance, which include injecting themselves with chicken pox, investing in a dairy farm to raise a showbiz cow, which they would ride into the arena. Billy Gunn suggests pyro, which both say “Shut The F*ck Up, Billy!” and said he pisses them off, then come to the idea of piss (I’m not kidding). Tony Khan luckily sticks his head into the room and said their pre-match video package is over; it’s time for the match. The last match was insane; this was a completely different kind of insanity.

Statlander & Windsor battled it out with shoulder block attempts in the early going, as it was Statlander who won that battle. Hayter tags in, slugs it out with Statlander, who ultimately wins a battle for a suplex. Cameron tags in with an assisted tilt-a-whirl splash for a near fall. Hayter jawbreakers out to create distance and tag back in Windsor, as Statlander gets a blind tag, as Cameron delivered a wild head scissors. Pump fake slide from Cameron allowed Statlander to hit a thrust kick before taking her out with a twisting dive off the apron. The Birds recover with double suplexes and somersault sentons/cross body blocks off the apron as well. Back inside, Hayter wears down Cameron with a chin lock, levels Statlander off the apron and keeps Cameron isolated.

Cameron finally battled back dodging a head kick into a back suplex, as Hayter & Statlander came in throwing bombs. Statlander ducked Hayter-ade into a spinning Fisherman’s Buster for two. Cameron tags back in, tries a crucifix, as Statlander gets popped by Windsor. Match breaks down, as everyone starts connects on shots, until Hayter nails Statlander with a Hayt-breaker before The Birds suplex Cameron on top of Statlander for two. The Birds whiff on Two Birds, as Wrathlander hits a Crucifix Bomb/Thrust Kick combo for a near fall of their own, as Statlander & Windsor crack each other with double big boots for the reset. Statlander was low bridged, as The Birds want a Doomsday on Cameron, but we get a chicken fight instead. Statlander takes a Poison Rana from Windsor, as Cameron stands her ground in a slugfest with Hayter, as the crowd is behind her. Each trade thrust kicks, as Cameron rolls through Hayter-ade into a Half Crab, until Windsor waffles her with a lariat. Hayter-ade smokes Cameron, but Statlander saved. The Birds sandwich Statlander, miss Two Birds again, as Cameron pulls Hayter outside, as Statlander connects with Saturday Night Fever to get the win and the titles. Post-match, The Birds shake the hands of the new champs, who pose with the titles.

Match Result: Wrathlander defeated The Brawling Birds to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles when Statlander pinned Windsor

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ilja Dragunov for the AEW National Title

(This is my MOTN thus far, these two beat the ever-loving hell out of each other. I would’ve given some of the time that Texas Death got to this one, as I’m sure it wouldn’t have felt great for both men, but I could’ve watched these two kick each other’s asses even longer. I certainly hope this isn’t the last time we see these two face one another, as it’s hard to believe less than a year ago, these two faced off in WWE. The reign of Dragunov has arrived and I hope we get both men in the Continental Classic coming up.)

This Is Awesome chants before either even touch, as once they did, it was stiff shots from Dragunov, so Ciampa wisely grabbed a hold. Dragunov escaped with a Judo Throw and waffled Ciampa to the outside with a charging knee in the corner. Ciampa responded with a running knee of his own before smashing Dragunov repeatedly into the barricade. While Dragunov got off some chops, it was all Ciampa for an extended stretch, as he zones in specifically on the right arm of Dragunov, trying to take away the D-Bomb. Ciampa fired off charging knees, as he lowered the knee pad, went for a home run shot, only Dragunov appeared to chop block his way through it. Tight pin attempt for two, cradle for two, repeated leaping boots, as a bounce back enzugiri connects for the reset. McGuinness calls this a masterclass in strategy.

Dragunov is relentless with headbutts and standing senton to the right knee. Dragunov starts going for German Suplexes, but his arm gives out after one, so elected to switch to just smashing Ciampa down to the mat face first. Ciampa kicks away from a D-Bomb proper, so Dragunov switches up and delivers one to the back of the injured leg of Ciampa. Both men fight up the ropes, where Ciampa managed an Avalanche Air Raid Crash for the reset, as both slowly crawl to their feet and start slugging it out. To the outside, Ciampa hits a wildly violent Air Raid Crash onto the steps (that’s a Darby Allin-esque bump) as back inside, Ciampa follows with a killshot running knee, but Dragunov kicks out. Both men fight on the apron, where Dragunov hits a stalling German suplex, as Ciampa crumbles on the floor. Dragunov loads up and hits a crazy D-Bomb off the apron to the floor.

Knowing he can’t win the title via count out, Dragunov rolls Ciampa back in at 9, as Dragunov follows with a huge superplex. Dragunov signals for the end, but misses on a D-Bomb, so Ciampa locks in a Fujiwara Armbar. Dragunov scrambles out, Ciampa hits a knee, lowers the knee pad, but runs into a haymaker lariat from Dragunov. He charges, but Ciampa hits a pump knee in mid-air for two before reapplying the Fujiwara Armbar. Dragunov rolls out, as both start throwing bombs with slaps, as the crowd are losing their minds. Ciampa with a knee lift of his own, powerbomb to follow, as the D-Bomb connects and we have a new champion.

Match Result: Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the AEW National Title

Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s Title

(By far and away Shafir’s biggest match of her career and she knocked it out of the park, as Mone continues to prove why she’s one of the best to do it, playing the heel champion to perfection. The crowd wanted Shafir to win this match so bad, myself included, but it wasn’t to be here tonight. Mone will always be atop of the division, title or not, as hopefully Shafir gets a run with the title (either this or TBS), she deserves it, even if it’s a few months.)

Shafir wastes no time with throws and a head/arm submission that saw Shafir do push-ups while applying it. Mone gets the ropes, kicks free and delivers and arm drag, but Shafir is right there with more throws, until Mone blocks, looking for Mone Maker. Shafir escapes by wrenching the arms, dishing out more throws, forcing Mone to beg off. Mone leapt for a Rear Naked Choke, pulling Shafir into the buckle and hitting a double stomp onto the left arm. Kimura applied, as the crowd is loudly behind Shafir, as Mone transitions into a short arm scissors, until Shafir powers out into a slam. Mone charges into a throw and boot to the chest and back, as a Uranage follows. Seatbelt pin from Shafir gets a near fall, as Mone answers with her first Meteora of the match, out of the corner for two of her own.

Mone starts slapping Shafir, only pissing her off, as she channels Gabe Kidd, slamming her own head into the buckle and doing a Daniel Garcia dance for good measure. Head scissors into a cross-arm breaker, as Shafir flipped Mone off, stacking her and driving her bare foot into Mone’s face. Mone wanted Mone Maker, Shafir rolled through, both women scramble, until Mone gets a Crossface, which Shafir counters into a Brutalizer that gets a huge pop. Mone rolls through into a Crossface of her own and is drowned out with boos. Shafir powers up again, as Mone peppers the jaw into a jawbreaker through the ropes. Mone tried a Tope, but leapt right into Mother’s Milk and Mone taps frantically, but they’re on the floor. Back inside, Mone avoided getting her ears clapped, as Shafir just headbutts her right in the face and hits a Claudio Castagnoli Giant Swing.

Tiger Feint Kick, driving Mone head first into the apron, as Mone fired off a desperation enzugiri, tried a Meteora off the apron, but Shafir booted her in mid-air. Shafir took a long time to follow-up, got her legs swept on the apron and Mone delivers Meteroa #2. Both ladies fight, as Shafir manages a nasty pump handle slam on the edge of the ring. Mone slipped between the ring post and pulled Shafir throat first into the bottom rope, as back inside, Mone delivers a backstabber into the Statement Maker, which Shafir countered into a roll up for two. More slaps from Mone, which results in Shafir booting her head off with a high kick. Shafir wanted a Death Rider, but Mone rolled into a Brutalizer of her own and the crowd are losing their sh*t booing Mone. Shafir scrambles into a Brutalizer, causing the crowd to go nuts, but Mone rolls through and gets a flash pin, feet on the ropes, which referee Aubrey somehow misses.

Match Result: Mercedes Mone defeated Marina Shafir to retain the AEW Women’s World Title

-Tommaso Ciampa is backstage, pissed off, saying he’s proven since Day 1 in AEW that he has what it takes to be a champion. First day, he won the TNT Title, it took him 10 months to win the National Title, only to lose it in 7 days. Ciampa can win the big one, but he can’t hold onto it, he knows what the fans are saying. If you’re Ciampa, you don’t look behind you, you look ahead, so Tommaso Ciampa is putting it into existence, he’s the #1 entrant in the Continental Classic. Fighting to survive, fighting to win, bring everyone or anyone, Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher, Jon Moxley, he doesn’t care. Don’t believe him if you want, this isn’t an empty promise, you’re getting every bit of his soul. C2 is supposed to test a man, this is what he’s earned and he will win this, holding it day after day, week after week. You don’t have to believe, but you’re going to have to kill him to stop him. This was a home run promo from Ciampa, my goodness.

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd & Daniel Garcia) & The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Cut (Switchblade Jay White, David Finlay, Ace Austin, Clark Connors, Austin & Colten Gunn) in Anarchy in the Arena

(Put on a pot of coffee to get through this one, as a whole hell of a lot went on, as this lived up to the stipulation, that’s for damn sure. This deep in the show, this crowd was on fire for this whole thing, as the music choices were perfect and a whole lot of fun, while the cameos were incredible. This was the only finish that makes the most sense, especially if you want to make The Cut a legit and credible heel faction. After all this chaos, White steals the win on Moxley and can hold it over him as this feud continues.)

I’m going to try my best to recap as much as I can with this one, folks, bear with me. The Cut out first, dressed as a group of outlaws, while The Conglomeration are up in the crowd, so The Gunns & Austin waste no time go at them at the bell. We dust off an oldie, as Wild Thing plays and doesn’t quit, as Death Riders show up and the fight is on. There’s a beach ball and bodies flying as a whole lot of plunder is being used, with us getting a triple screen at one point. To put it simply, there’s a whole lot of brawling going on. Kid is rocking a Manchester jersey with PAC on the back of it, Cassidy is wielding his backpack, as there’s a hilarious shot of a security guard looking completely lost at all the chaos around him.

Wild Thing stops, as The Cut stand tall in the ring, surrounding Garcia, who shows no fear, as Party Up by DMX plays and Garcia busts out his dance. Death Riders & Conglomeration makes the save, as Kidd is dancing around ringside, the crowd are singing along, while Cassidy & Moxley are in separate corners dishing out punches before both start stabbing Connors & Finlay with forks. Kidd & Garcia continue to dance, while O’Reilly is doing the running man, this is surreal. Ace Austin pulls out a plastic spoon and gets his ass kicked for bringing a spoon to a fork fight. Figure Four/Triangle by Moxley/Strong to White, as Tony Schiavone is baffled at what we’re watching. The Phoenix Suns mascot brings a smoke gun to the ring and knocks Austin Gunn off the top rope and smokes (literally) Colten with it as well. After shooting the smoke cannon at the crowd, Ace Austin throws a head kick at the gorilla and does squats with him. That’s a sentence I actually just typed. For those keeping count, Moxley is officially bleeding, as are a handful of others.

Cassidy dumps out the backpack Moxley gave him from earlier and it was broken glass inside. Moxley tried stabbing a skewer into the fingernails of Colten, as we miss Cassidy getting dropped on the glass by Finlay. They make sure to get the second one, as Finlay suplexes Cassidy onto the glass. Finlay tried a piledriver onto them, but got backdropped and dragged around the glass by Moxley. Excalibur with Reference of the Night name dropping Annie Lennox. We get a wide shot for a bit, so trying to figure out what the crowd is reacting to is tough, as the music stops and whoever stopped DMX just became the biggest heel of the night.

White mounts Kidd and starts firing off punches, until Finlay stops him from using barbed wire, giving Kidd a chance to join The Cut, trying to remind Kidd of what they started in Japan. Kidd removed his jersey, put on The Cut shirt, as he teased taking Moxley’s head off with a chair, which he chucked at Finlay and DMX kicks in again with the crowd going nuts once more! Cutthroat Suplex from White on Kidd onto a chair, but Moxley flew in with a Cutter. Colten connects with a neckbreaker onto the glass, spinning DDT from Cassidy, flying Flatliner from Austin, Twist and Shout from Garcia, Spear by Connors, Angle Slam by Strong, Backbreaker from Finlay, Nigel Lariat by O’Reilly, Blade Runner blocked, as Moxley sinks in a Rear Naked Choke, O’Reilly with one on Finlay. Ace breaks it up by stabbing Moxley with something (Excalibur suggested it was a spork), as Cassidy got control of it and stabbed Ace. The Gunns take out Cassidy, Kidd returns and rattled off his corner headbutts to both. Connors recovers and smashes a beer bottle over Kidd’s head, as Strong returns and uses Cassidy as a projectile to take out The Gunns with a double DDT. Angle Slam on Finlay onto the broken glass, as the music stops again. The music is replaced with “This Is Awesome” chants from the Phoenix crowd.

Uranage on Ace onto a chair, as Austin spikes Strong with a Fame Asser onto a chair, as White nearly stole the pin for two. We see Kidd is bleeding a gusher ringside, as White brings in a branding iron with the Switchblade symbol, which is heated up by a blowtorch by Connors. Strong is held in position, but Marina Shafir appears and saves Strong, with us getting a face-off between husband and wife (which I don’t think has ever been addressed on TV). They stare at each other too long and get knocked into one another, as Shafir was about to be branded, when Wheeler Yuta appears and hits a shotgun dropkick off the top. Tiger Feint Kick driver onto Austin, as Yuta takes out Ace with a Busiaku Knee. We get “Yuta” chants, as Yuta & Cassidy hit Sole Food/German Suplex combo and we get a huge pop from the crowd.

Cassidy & Yuta tease doing an old Best Friend hug, when Shane Taylor Promotions rush in and break it up. Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Shane Taylor all triple powerbomb Yuta through a table, but Cassidy recovers and hits a springboard somersault dive onto all 3. Back inside, Paradigm Shift by Moxley onto White, but Mercedes Mone low blows Moxley from behind. Mone trash talks Moxley until the lights go out and when they come on, Kemalito appears to stomp on Mone’s foot and hit a head scissors. Excalibur has lost his mind on commentary, while Willow Nightingale lays out Mone with a Pounce. Dean & Bravo get ahold of Kemalito, who bites his way free and hits a low dropkick onto both. Headbutt low on Taylor, as we get a Tiger Feint Kick. Bravo bonks Kemalito and Dean hits a dropkick that literally sends Kemalito flying and referees are out to check on him, but The Infantry won’t allow it to happen. Taylor goes up to the second rope and splashes Kemalito, as now we hear a car horn honking.

It’s Claudio Castagnoli, as he pulls up to the arena, so Austin Gunn grabs a trash can and thinks about what happened last time. Castagnoli sprints to the ring, ducks the trash can and uppercuts the head off the Ass Boy, then any heel in his path ringside. Castagnoli takes out Dean & Bravo with a double suplex onto the glass, then somehow delivers a Gargantuan Swing on Finlay & Connors, until Austin tries to use the trash can, but takes a Giant Swing into it. Can over Austin, Castagnoli delivers a Giant Swing with the can still over him. White tried to sneak in a Blade Runner, but Taylor makes the save. Dean & Bravo set up a table, Castagnoli fights them off and powerbombs Taylor out of the corner through the table. White reappears with a chair shot to the back, which Castagnoli no sells, so he chucks the table from the ring, no sells another chair shot and we get the Death Riders locomotion corner splashes, including Kemalito joining the party, as Castagnoli hoists him up for a huge pop before chucking him onto The Infantry outside. Bounce back lariat from Kidd, as Garcia sinks in a Dragon Tamer on White, as Moxley delivers a Curb Stomp, only everyone from The Cut dove in to break it up.

Ace is double suplexed off the apron by Strong & O’Reilly, while Connors Spears Cassidy through a wall. 3:10 to Yuma onto the Spanish commentary table on Garcia, while Kidd pours a beer bottle onto Connors, but Finlay makes the save. Connors dowses a table in lighter fluid, sets it on fire and Finlay powerbombs Kidd through the flaming table. The Gunns want 3:10 to Yuma on Moxley, who dispatches them easily, only White meets him with a Blade Runner to win this spectacle.

Match Result: The Cut defeated Death Riders & The Conglomeration when White pinned Moxley

-Mick Foley tries to get a word with Adam Copeland, who talks about reaching out to him late last night, as he was concerned about him. Foley isn’t sure Copeland is going to bounce back from this; he’s never seen him swallow this type of defeat and questions what’s on his mind? Copeland wanted tonight’s match to answer a lot of questions and it did. Copeland left and Foley just threw it back to commentary.

-Nick Wayne is in the crowd and asks if the crowd heard the news? Nick Wayne…is here at Full Gear with all the 3’s and 4’s in Phoenix, but he wanted a change of scenery tonight. All Wayne has been doing is winmaxxing, so he deserves to relax in his suite, sipping a little bit of the bubbly because Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho (cue pyro). Wayne cuts his music and said how can he forget to tell us the news Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho…Twice (cue more pyro).

Will Ospreay (w/United Empire) vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis Family) for the AEW World Title

(Just an unbelievable main event in a chapter of one of the best rivalries in wrestling. Any time, these two can pick up where they left off and at one point, Fletcher will get that big win over Ospreay, he knows it, the crowd knows it, hell, I’m sure Ospreay knows it, but it wasn’t tonight. How these two manage to outdo themselves is beyond me. A fantastic main event on a wild Full Gear show, as the post-match gets us on the road to Ospreay’s next challenger, presumably the returning MJF.)

Fletcher was lowered to the stage rocking a dragon mask, while Ospreay’s entrance featured photos from he & Fletcher’s journey through their careers together. Andrade El Idolo, Speedball Mike Bailey, Jamie Hayter & Alex Windor all join Ospreay ringside, while Fletcher has Kevin Knight, Mark Davis & Jake Doyle, as Don Callis joins commentary. Very long wait at the opening bell, as both take in the dueling chants before finally locking up. Neither can gain the upper hand in the feeling out process, so we get a good old test of strength, which Fletcher wins, only misses the follow-up stomp. Pace quickens, Fletcher scouted everything Ospreay tried, as he charged for Hidden Blade, but Fletcher turned Ospreay inside out with a shoulder block and Ospreay was stunned, forced to regroup. Back inside, Ospreay works a headlock, switches to a backdrop suplex, then connects with a wall walk enzugiri, forcing Fletcher to regroup this time. Ospreay tried his slingshot cross body, but Fletcher caught him, teased a Lawn Dart, was popped up onto the barricade, but Ospreay slipped and came up short, regrouped and hit a leaping forearm. Ospreay really trying to shake out the right leg, as back inside, Fletcher avoided Pip, Pip, Cheerio, rolling back outside.

Ospreay wanted a dive, Fletcher cut him off, blocked a leaping hurricanrana off the apron and delivered a violent apron powerbomb, that thud was nasty. Back inside, Fletcher mocks Windsor, calling her Darling repeatedly as he fired off repeated forearms. Fletcher continues to take his time picking Ospreay apart, as he turns his trash talk to Andrade. Ospreay fires back with a handspring corkscrew kick that connects the second go around, as Fletcher was ready the first try. Ospreay delivers Pip, Pip, Cheerio to the back, charges, only right into a Fletcher Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Ospreay knees out of a Brainbuster, so Fletcher opted for multiple Half and Half suplexes. Fletcher smoked Ospreay with a flying leg lariat, taking him to the apron, looking for another, but Ospreay battles back with a Hook Kick. Ospreay wants an OsCutter, Fletcher blocks, Ospreay floats over and hits an insane Styles Clash off the apron to the floor. Fletcher just broke the count at 9, but rolled into an Ospreay springboard dropkick and follow-up OsCutter for two.

Ospreay goes to lower the elbow pad, but Fletcher gets up and dares him to do it. Forearm battle, as Fletcher screams at Ospreay to bring it, so Ospreay changed levels with body shots. Go To Sleepy Hollow connects, followed by the Robinson Special, as Ospreay calls for another OsCutter, but took a thrust kick in mid-air by Fletcher. On one arm, Fletcher managed a massive Liger Bomb for two. Commentary really points out something wrong with Fletcher’s arm, but he has another, which is the one he smashed Ospreay with a lariat with. Crazy sequence of counters ends in another lariat, only Ospreay counters a Brainbuster into a Stundog Millionaire. Fletcher flies back with a PK for two, following with his corner flying boot and Sheer Drop Brainbuster for the closest two of the match. We actually got “Ref You Suck” chants, as many thought that was three. The longer this goes, Fletcher is getting more of the crowd behind him.

Another flying boot to the back of the head in the corner this time, as Fletcher caught Ospreay falling back, shrugged him off, but turned his back long enough for Ospreay to hit a super OsCutter off the top for two. Callis said when things get personal and you try to send a message instead of trying to win the match, it doesn’t end well. More forearms to the midsection by Ospreay, as Fletcher just crumbles after each shot. Ospreay traps the arm and has free shots to the injured ribs, as Ospreay is getting booed during this as an abdominal stretch is applied transitioned into a Flying Octopus Hold, which Fletcher fell into the corner, breaking the hold. Fletcher wants his Top Rope Brainbuster, Ospreay slid out for repeated Cheeky Nandos Kicks. Ospreay charged for Hidden Blade, but ran into one by Fletcher, who tried a Brainbuster, Ospreay snapped through into a hurricanrana, rolling into a Styles Clash for two.

Ospreay with Hidden Blade to the back of the neck, but Fletcher kicked out just barely. Osperay looked at the Black Arrows on the stage and points to the heavens, positioning Fletcher for Black Arrow, took too long and Fletcher hits the Top Rope Brainbuster, only Ospreay somehow kicked out. Loud dueling chants now, as Fletcher wants another one, but rips away the top turnbuckle. Referee Paul Turner stops him and Fletcher shoves him clear across the ring. Fletcher goes for it, but Ospreay slips out, sweeps the legs out and Fletcher smashes down on the exposed buckle, falls back into Hidden Blade for the reset, as Fletcher is bleeding. Hook Kicks right on the button, as Fletcher is on spaghetti legs, still swinging. Combo of kicks causes Fletcher to crumble, as Ospreay starts violently dishing out forearm smashes to the neck, but Fletcher got the ropes. Ospreay pulled him back to the center, called his shot, whiffed on Hidden Blade, as Fletcher collapsed. Fletcher caught Ospreay with a flash cradle for two, so Ospreay popped up, Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker connect, but again, Fletcher kicks out and Windsor has a gif worthy reaction.

Elbow pad goes flying, Ospreay signals for the end, as Fletcher screams that he f*cking hates Ospreay and to do it, Osperay charges, Fletcher gets a backslide for a ridiculously close two. Rolling elbow and headbutt by Ospreay, who wants Storm Breaker, Fletcher slid out, Ospreay avoids a Brainbuster into a flying Hidden Blade, Fletcher out at 1 and the crowd explodes. Another Hidden Blade, followed up by the Tiger Driver and Ospreay survives a damn thriller. Post-match, Ospreay stands tall with United Empire behind him, giving a nod to a visibly dejected Fletcher, as he holds the title high. Ospreay hugs Hayter, Windsor & Bailey before staring at Andrade and his AEW World Title contract momentarily, before hugging him and having his hand raised. They give Ospreay the ring to stand tall, until he’s blindsided by a masked man wielding a bag, that was revealed to contain the Triple B and it’s MJF as the masked man, who stomps on the AEW World Title. United Empire sprint back out to the ring, as MJF bailed into the crowd (cracking a poor woman seated front row in the face with his foot as he hopped the barricade). The show goes off the air with United Empire checking on a downed Ospreay.

Match Result: Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher to retain the AEW World Title