By TNA

According to a new report, Trey Miguel is not expected to make it to TNA Destination X on Sunday, where he was scheduled to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA World Championship.

PWInsider reported on Saturday that, barring “some sort of miracle,” Miguel will not be able to make it to Edmonton, Alberta, in time for the show due to travel disruptions resulting from the FAA grounding all departing flights in the United States for several hours on Friday.

TNA president Carlos Silva released a statement earlier in the day stating that the event will go on as scheduled, but that changes to the lineup are expected.

Destination X is scheduled for the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Sunday, November 15. The pre-show begins at 5 p.m. Eastern, with the main pay-per-view starting at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The previously announced lineup is below, although changes are expected.

TNA Destination X lineup

TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel ***

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Moose vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw)

Men’s Ultimate X match for an X-Division Championship opportunity: BDE vs. Joe Alonzo vs. John Skyler vs. KC Navarro vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts Ultimate X match for a Knockouts World Championship opportunity: Tasha Steelz vs. M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Gabby Forza vs. Jada Stone

World X-Cup final: Winners of the qualifying matches

World X-Cup qualifying match (pre-show): Amir Jordan vs. Home Town Man vs. Ricky Sosa

World X-Cup qualifying match (pre-show): Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Hotch vs. Rey Horus

*** Expected to change