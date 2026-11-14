By X.com/JJWilliamsWON

Tony Khan has announced that AEW will hold its annual 2026 Continental Classic selection show during halftime of Monday Night Football.

Khan went live on social media on Saturday, hours before the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from Phoenix, Arizona. He mentioned that he will be joined by Tony Schiavone on the selection show, which will air on AEW’s social media accounts during halftime of Monday’s NFL game.

Khan said:

“Monday night, I will be co-hosting with the great Tony Schiavone the Continental Classic Selection special. We’ll be posting that on AEW, on our social media, halftime of Monday Night Football. I think that’ll be a great time for everybody to catch up on the Continental Classic, take a break from what should be, as always, great Monday Night Football.”

The annual round-robin tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which takes place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Khan said he will evaluate the health of wrestlers coming out of tonight’s pay-per-view before determining the two blocks in this year’s Continental Classic.

“I’ll be working very hard, coming out of this pay-per-view and reviewing who is capable of wrestling five times in five weeks against everybody in their block, and then potentially going to the semifinals and potentially the finals at Worlds End.”

This year’s tournament will be the fourth edition of the Continental Classic. The previous winners are Eddie Kingston (2023), Kazuchika Okada (2024), and Jon Moxley (2025).

Khan’s full announcement is below: