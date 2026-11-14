By AEW

Tony Khan went live on social media on Saturday to confirm that every wrestler scheduled for the main pay-per-view card for AEW Full Gear has arrived in Phoenix.

There had been questions surrounding whether there would be changes to tonight’s pay-per-view lineup due to travel disruptions resulting from the FAA grounding all departing flights in the U.S. for several hours on Friday.

Khan also said during his announcement that he expects changes to the matches scheduled for Tailgate Brawl.

Khan said:

“Yesterday, as you can imagine, it was a pretty hectic day, as it was for a lot of people. And with the flights grounded, that applied to all flights yesterday, private and public flights. So for AEW, we’re the same as everyone else. We’re not trying to break any rules. Everybody was grounded, and we started formulating a plan that has come together really, really well.”

“Now, the main pay-per-view card is completely unchanged. Everybody we planned to be at this pay-per-view is here now, and I’m so excited.”

He added:

“On the Tailgate Brawl, there have been some delays, some changes. I am going to have to change some things around.“

Two matches have been announced for the Tailgate Brawl, with TBS Champion Queen Aminata defending her title against CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone and Maya World in a three-way match and Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta).

Khan also said that he had sent three private planes to different hub locations to ensure everyone made it to the pay-per-view in time, confirming an earlier report from Bryan Alvarez.

“I think there probably would have been some changes to the main card, but there will be no changes. Everybody on the main card is here.”

Khan’s full announcement is below: