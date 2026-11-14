By UFC

The Octagon heads back to The Big Apple for the annual big UFC event in November as UFC 334 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, with two big title fights headlining the card.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane makes his first title defense as an undisputed champion as he defends against Josh Hokit in the main event. Gane defeated Alex Pereira in June at UFC Freedom 250 to win the interim title, but became the undisputed champion in September after Tom Aspinall vacated his title due to his ongoing eye issues. Hokit puts his undefeated record on the line as he challengers following a win over Derrick Lewis on that UFC Freedom 250 card at The White House.

In the co-main event, it is one of the biggest women’s MMA bouts in UFC history as UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison defends against the greatest female fighter on all-time, former two-division UFC Champion Amanda Nunes, who returns from retirement looking to reclaim the title she never lost when she walked away. This fight was scheduled to take place in January, but Harrison suffered a neck injury and underwent surgery, which delayed it to this event.

Also on the main card is a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Yousri Belgaroui; a welterweight fight pitting Uros Medic against Kevin Holland; and a flyweight bout between top prospect Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule. Among the big names on the prelim card include Stephen Thompson, who fights for the final time, and Jim Miller, the UFC record holder for most fights and most wins.

PRELIMS | 5 PM ET | 2 PM PT

Lightweights- Evan Elder (10-2, 3-2 UFC) vs. Samuel Sanches (11-1, 0-0 UFC)

Elder lands a right hand and then hurts Sanches with some follow-up shots. Sanches lands to the body then a knee. Elder is pressing forward and scores a takedown. Elder working from the half-guard. Elder gets the back as they’re scrambling. Sanches grabs the fence as they get to their feet. Sanches lands a knee as they break. Elder with a leg kick and a left hook, but Sanches lands a counter right hand. Sanches lands another right hand. Sanches lands a combination. They trade along the fence. Sanches lands a left hook that stuns Elder and follows up with a few big shots. Sanches lands another right hand. Elder lands a right hand. Elder with a jab. Sanches lands a flush right hand. Elder lands a right hand and Sanches goes down. Elder gets in his guard at the end. 10-9 Elder.

Sanches lands a right hand. Elder lands a leg kick. Elder lands a left hook as they trade inside the pocket. Both are landing in close range. Sanches drops Elder with a straight right hand, but lets him up. Sanches is landing some more. Elder lands a right hand. Sanches lands a knee to the body in a brief clinch. Elder shoots for a takedown, but Sanches defends along the fence. Elder lands a knee to the body against the fence. They trade inside the pocket. Elder scores a takedown. Elder lands from inside the guard of Sanches. Sanches looks tired on the bottom. Elder lands to the body. 10-9 Elder, 20-18 Elder.

Elder scores a takedown early in the round. They get to their feet with Elder pressing Sanches against the fence. Elder gets Sanches’ back as they go across the Octagon to the fence opposite of where they were. Elder continues to pressure against the fence. Sanches lands a right hand as they break. Sanches lands a combination. They trade jabs. They both land in close range. Sanches with a left hook. Sanches lands a combination. Elder scores a takedown. Elder lands from the top before taking the back. They almost stand, but Elder takes it down. Sanches grabs the fence on the way down and the referee signals for a point to be taken away. They get to their feet. Elder lands to the body and Sanches lands a right hand. Elder grabs the body and gets Sanches down. Elder with shots from the top. 10-8 Elder, 30-26 Elder.

Fight Result- Evan Elder def. Samuel Sanches by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Bantamweights*- Alatengheili (18-10-2, 6-3-1 UFC) vs. Juan Diaz (16-1-1, 1-0 UFC)

*Diaz missed weight by 0.4 pounds

Both feeling out each other early on. Diaz lands a right hand. Diaz lands a combination. Diaz is working the jab. Heili lands a right hand as they clinch. They break apart. Diaz lands a couple of left hooks. Diaz back working the jab. Diaz lands a combination. They tie up against the fence. They separate. Heili lands inside the pocket. Diaz lands a pair of kicks. Heili lands a knee as they clinch. Heili is looking for a takedown, but Diaz is defending while tied up. They separate. Diaz lands a right hand. 10-9 Diaz.

Heili lands a pair of leg kicks. Diaz lands a leg kick followed by a right hand. Heili lands to the body, but eats a pair of left hands from Diaz. Heili lands a left hand, but eats a combination from Diaz. They trade before tying up. Diaz pushes it against the fence. They go to the center and separate. Diaz lands a combination. Diaz lands a body kick. Diaz landing with more volume as he picks up the pace just a little bit. Heili lands a left hook. Diaz lands a right hand. He lands another. Diaz with a jab. They clinch and Diaz lands an elbow. Diaz lands a solid right hand followed by an elbow. Diaz lands an uppercut. 10-9 Diaz, 20-18 Diaz.

Diaz lands a combination. Diaz is landing with more volume. Diaz lands a leg kick and a right hand. Heili looks for a takedown, but Diaz defends. Diaz continues to land with more volume. Diaz lands a pair of right hands. Diaz lands a left hand. Diaz with some left hands. Diaz lands a high kick. Diaz lands a big flurry late, but Heili lands a big right hand late. 10-9 Diaz, 30-27 Diaz.

Fight Result- Juan Diaz def. Alatengheili by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Bantamweights- #10 Macy Chiasson (10-6, 8-6 UFC) vs. #11 Bia Mesquita (8-0, 3-0 UFC)

Mesquita lands a left hand. Chiasson with a question mark high kick. Mesquita lands a right hand. Mesquita grabs the back and looks for a takedown. Chaisson is defending for now. Mesquita gets Chiasson down. Mesquita lands some left hands and takes the back. Chiasson rolls and Mesquita is in the half-guard of Chiasson. Mesquita with some short right hands. Mesquita takes the back and has Chiasson flattened out. Mesquita lands a big elbow and some big punches. Mesquita lands some big left hands. Mesquita looks for a choke and has a rear-naked choke locked in and Chiasson taps! What a win for Mesquita!

Fight Result- Bia Mesquita def. Macy Chiasson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23 of Round 1

Lightweights- Jared Gordon (21-9 1 NC, 9-8 1 NC UFC) vs. Melquizael Costa (26-8, 7-3 UFC)

Costa lands a pair of body kicks, but Gordon connects with a right hand. Gordon lands a leg kick. Costa with a few body kicks. Costa lands a glancing head kick. Gordon rushes in looking for a takedown against the fence. They separate and Costa lands a high kick. Costa with a head kick that Gordon barely blocks. Costa lands a leg kick followed by a left hand. He lands another left hand. Costa lands another left hand as Gordon rushes in throwing. Costa lands some more kicks. He lands a head kick. Costa hurts Gordon with a left hand. Costa lands a combo and a spin kick. Gordon lands to the body and goes for a takedown against the fence. They break and Costa hurts Gordon with a kick late. 10-9 Costa.

Costa lands some early kicks before they trade in the pocket. Costa lands a knee, but Gordon grabs it and scores a takedown. Gordon is in the full guard of Costa. Costa is looking for a triangle choke from the bottom. Gordon is landing left hands from the top as he defends. Gordon escapes from the triangle choke attempt. Gordon gets Costa’s back against the fence. Gordon now looks for a choke. He lets go but keeps the back. They stand and Gordon is still on the back. Gordon lets go and has Costa against the fence looking to get it back down. Gordon lands a right hand. He lands a left hand. Gordon tries to get it down, but winds up on bottom, though they scramble up. Gordon gets the takedown. Gordon ends the round on top. 10-9 Gordon, 19-19.

Gordon comes out landing. Costa tries a head kick, but Gordon ducks under and briefly gets it down. Gordon ends up scoring a takedown and has the back, but they scramble up. Costa lands a knee, but Gordon grabs him and pushes it to the fence. Gordon gets a trip takedown. Gordon is controlling from the top. They get to their feet and separate. Costa lands a body kick. Costa lands a left hand. Costa lands some more left hands and a body kick. Costa lands a left hand but is tired. Gordon lands a right hand. Gordon lands a couple more big shots. Costa lands a straight left hand. Gordon lands a right hand. Costa tries a spin attack, but Gordon ducks under and gets the body lock. Gordon gets it down and Costa attacks a leg. 10-9 Costa, 29-28 Costa.

Fight Result- Melquizael Costa def. Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

190-pound Catchweights- Donte Johnson (9-0, 3-0 UFC) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-3, 3-3 UFC)

Johnson lands a pair of leg kicks. Johnson lands some more kicks. Almeida lands a kick. Johnson with a Superman punch. Johnson lands a combo. He lands a right hand. They trade left hands. Almeida lands to the body. Almeida lands a combination. They trade kicks. Almeida drops Johnson with a right hand. Almeida pounces on and is landing as Johnson looks to get up. They scramble and Almeida looked for a choke, but they stand. They separate. Both are landing and connecting with big shots. Almeida lands a pair of big right hands and then drops Johnson again and it is all over! Almeida gets the big upset!

Fight Result- Cesar Almeida def. Donte Johnson by TKO (punches) at 3:20 of Round 1

Lightweights*- Jim Miller (39-19 1 NC, 28-18 1 NC UFC) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-9, 8-6 UFC)

*McKinney missed weight by 4.2 pounds

McKinney cracks Miller with a combination. They both land in close range. Miller with an inside leg kick. McKinney lands to the body. They trade left hands. McKinney stuns Miller with a jab. Miller lands a left hand and then another. Miller connects. McKinney lands to the body and then hurts Miller with some punches. Miller goes to the mat and McKinney starts landing from the top until it is stopped! McKinney picks up the finish.

Fight Result- Terrance McKinney def. Jim Miller by knockout (punches) at 1:53 of Round 1

Lightweights- Drew Dober (29-15 1 NC, 15-11 1 NC UFC) vs. Chris Duncan (15-3, 6-2 UFC)

They both land leg kicks at the same time. Duncan lands a leg kick. Dober with a body kick. Duncan lands a body kick. They trade punches. Duncan lands a body kick. Dober with a high kick. Duncan lands a big right hand that nearly put Dober down, but he quickly recovers. Duncan lands a big body kick followed by a right hand. Dober lands a left hand. Duncan with a head kick. Duncan lands a body kick. Duncan looks for a takedown against the fence. They separate. Dober lands a body kick. Dober lands a small flurry followed by a knee to the body. Dober with a leg kick. Duncan lands a high kick. 10-9 Duncan.

Duncan lands a body kick. Dober with a high kick. Duncan lands another body kick followed by a right hand. They trade in close range. Dober connects with a left hand, and then Duncan connects with a right hand. Duncan lands a solid right hand. Duncan with an inside kick that trips Dober up momentarily. Dober lands a left hand. Duncan lands a kick as Dober was rushing in. Dober trips Duncan up with a leg kick. Duncan gets up and lands a head kick. They trade right hands. Duncan lands a pair of double jabs. They both land kicks. Dober lands a right hook. Duncan lands an elbow, though Dober lands a solid left hand. Duncan lands a head kick. 10-9 Duncan, 20-18 Duncan.

Duncan lands a combination. Duncan with a head kick. Dober lands a short punch. Dober coming out aggressive. Dober with a leg kick. Duncan looks for a takedown, but Dober defends as they go to the fence. They separate. Duncan with a head kick followed by a right hand. Duncan with a spinning elbow that just misses, and Dober lands a left hand. Dober with a high kick. Duncan lands a big right hand and slips at the same time. They trade in close range. Dober rocks Duncan with some punches and Duncan is backing up. Dober is pressing forward and lands. Dober throws a left hand, but Duncan ducks under and scores a takedown. Duncan with some elbows from the top. 10-9 Duncan, 30-27 Duncan.

Fight Result- Chris Duncan def. Drew Dober by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweights- Stephen Thompson (17-9-1, 12-9-1 UFC) vs. Charles Radtke (12-5, 5-2 UFC)

Thompson with a side kick. Thompson lands a jab as Radtke lands a leg kick. They trade kicks. Radtke scores a takedown. Radtke lands some left hands. They trade punches while tied up along the fence. They get to their feet and Radtke maintains back control. There is not a whole lot of action going on. Radtke lands some shots to the head and body. They separate. Thompson lands a combo. Thompson lands a right hand as Radtke comes forward. Thompson lands a jab and a right hand. 10-9 Radtke.

Radtke lands a jab. Thompson lands a few kicks. Radtke scores a takedown. They get to their feet and Thompson reverses position. They break to the center. Thompson lands a leg kick. Thompson with a high kick. Radtke misses as Thompson circles away. Radtke shoots for a takedown, but Thompson defends against the fence. They break apart. Thompson lands a spin kick to the body. Radtke lands a high kick. Thompson lands a combination. Thompson with a question mark kick. Thompson with a body kick and then hurts Radtke with some punches late. Radtke shoots for a takedown, but Thompson lands a knee to the body and had Radtke hurt at the end. 10-9 Thompson, 19-19.

Thompson with a high kick. Thompson lands a side kick. Thompson hurts Radtke with a hook kick to the face. Thompson lands a left hand mixed with some kicks. Thompson with a combination. Thompson with a quick flurry. Thompson lands another big combination. Radtke has slowed down. Radtke pushes it to the fence. Radtke is just holding on and Thompson lands an elbow as he defends. They separate. Thompson lands a combination. Thompson lands a right hand. Thompson with a body kick and then rocks Radtke with a spinning back kick. Radtke is stumbling and he falls down and it is all over! What a finish for Thompson as he goes into retirement!

Fight Result- Stephen Thompson def. Charles Radtke by TKO (kick) at 2:54 of Round 3

MAIN CARD | 9 PM ET | 6 PM PT

Flyweights- Bilal Hasan (10-0 1 NC, 1-0 UFC) vs. Luis Gurule (11-4, 1-4 UFC)

Hasan lands a leg kick. Hasan with a high kick. Gurule lands a leg kick. Hasan with a spin kick to the body. They trade kicks. Hasan connects with a head kick. Hasan with another spin kick to the body. Hasan with some more kicks. Hasan lands a knee but eats a left hand from Gurule. Hasan back to kicks and Gurule lands a leg kick. Hasan with another spin kick to the body. Hasan connecting with more kicks. Gurule lands a right hand and Hasan briefly goes down. Hasan comes back with a body kick. They trade in close range. Hasan with a low kick. 10-9 Hasan.

Hasan connecting early. Gurule lands a leg kick. Hasan lands some knees to the body. Gurule looks for a takedown, but Hasan defends and lands a knee. Hasan with a 360 roundhouse kick. Hasan lands another kick. Hasan lands a pair of right hands. Hasan lands a head kick. Gurule lands a combination. Hasan with a right hand. Gurule looks for a single leg, but Hasan lands a right hand as Gurule lets go. Hasan with a knee up the middle. Hasan lands a spinning back fist. Gurule shoots for a takedown and completes it. Gurule is controlling from the top, but not much is happening. Gurule lands an elbow. He lands another then mixes some shots in late. 10-9 Gurule, 19-19.

Hasan lands a body kick. Hasan lands a pair of right hands then a body kick. Gurule lands a right hand and then scores a big takedown. Gurule has a big cut opened up and he is bleeding everywhere. It came from an elbow by Hasan. Gurule is just holding on and not doing much. Gurule now lands some shots from the top. Gurule continues to control from the top. Gurule lands to the body. Hasan is not trying very hard to get up from the bottom. Gurule stands and lands. Gurule with some right hands to the body. 10-9 Gurule, 29-28 Gurule.

Fight Result- Luis Gurule def. Bilal Hasan by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweights- #11 Uros Medic (14-3, 8-3 UFC) vs. #15 Kevin Holland (29-15 1 NC, 16-12 1 NC UFC)

Holland lands a leg kick. He lands another. Medic lands a kick to Holland’s back. He then lands a left hand. Medic connects with a left hand, though Holland lands in return. Holland lands a right hand. Medic lands a kick. They trade inside the pocket. Holland lands a series of uppercuts and Medic goes down. Medic is able to stand, but Holland scores a trip takedown. They scramble up and Holland grabs the neck and locks in a D’Arce choke as they go to the mat. It is in deep, though Medic is trying to fight it. Medic is surviving it. Holland keeps it on as they scramble. Medic escapes and Holland lands a knee before they separate. 10-9 Holland.

Holland with a leg kick. Medic lands a low kick to the cup of Holland and timeout is called. They get back to action. They trade and both are connecting. Medic lands another groin strike and timeout is called. Medic gets a point taken away. They trade as they get back to action. Holland looks for a takedown, but Medic sprawls and lands as they scramble up. Holland pushes it to the fence as he controls. 10-8 Holland, 20-17 Holland.

Holland works the jab. Medic lands as Holland was rushing in and they tie up. Holland pushes it to the fence. Holland lands some knees and Medic is claiming a low blow, but it wasn’t called if Holland actually landed low. Holland with more knees, but Marc Goddard breaks them up. Medic lands a leg kick. Medic connects. Holland rushes in and Medic connects and Holland looked hurt a little. Holland lands a side kick. They trade leg kicks. Medic lands a left hand. Medic hurts Holland late with some left hands. Holland recovers. Medic lands a leg kick. Medic lands some left hands. 10-9 Medic, 29-27 Holland.

Fight Result- Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland declared a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Middleweights- #5 Caio Borralho (18-2 1 NC, 8-1 UFC) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (11-3, 3-0 UFC)

Borralho lands a left hand. Belgaroui with a body kick. Borralho lands a left hand to the body and pushes Belgaroui against the fence. Borralho gets the back and drags Belgaroui down. They scramble to the fence and Borralho jumps on the back. He lands some left hands. Borralho is cranking on the neck as he has the body triangle locked on. Belgaroui gets out of the position, but Borralho gets on top and lands an elbow. He looks for the neck, but Belgaroui is able to escape. They get to their feet and separate. Belgaroui with a head kick. 10-9 Borralho.

Borralho lands a left hand. Belgaroui with a pair of body kicks. Belgaroui lands a leg kick. Belgaroui lands a high kick. Belgaroui lands a knee as Borralho shoots for a takedown. Borralho pushes it to the fence. They break apart. Borralho lands a right hand and shoots for a takedown. He pushes Belgaroui to the fence. Borralho has the back and drags it down, but they get back up. Belgaroui lands a knee before they separate. Borralho lands a jab as Belgaroui lands a knee. Borralho lands a solid left hand. Borralho shoots for a takedown and presses it to the fence. Borralho gets to side control and lands some knees to the body. They scramble up. 10-9 Borralho, 20-18 Borralho.

Belgaroui lands a pair of body kicks and a right hand. Belgaroui lands a body kick. Borralho with a right hook. Borralho lands a combination and then gets Belgaroui to the mat. Nothing is happening as Borralho is just holding position. They stand and Belgaroui attacked the neck for a guillotine choke, but Borralho escapes and backs up. Borralho works the jab. Belgaroui lands a knee to the body. Belgaroui lands a knee right to the jaw of Borralho. Borralho fires back with a big right hand. Borralho lands a left hand. Belgaroui with a leg kick. Borralho scores a takedown. He lands from the top. They scramble up late. 10-9 Borralho, 30-27 Borralho.

Fight Result- Caio Borralho def. Yousri Belgaroui by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship- C Kayla Harrison (19-1, 3-0 UFC) vs. Amanda Nunes (23-5, 16-2 UFC)

Nunes lands a right hand. Harrison with an inside leg kick. Nunes lands a leg kick followed by a right hand. Nunes with a body kick. Nunes cracks Harrison with a right hand. Harrison is able to grab the body, but Nunes lands a right hand as they separate. Harrison tries a takedown, but Nunes clips her and defends and lands a right hand as they stand. Harrison grabs Nunes and pushes it to the fence. Nunes escapes. Harrison lands a left hand. Harrison gets a takedown, but Nunes rolls through back to the feet. Harrison gets a big throw takedown and has the crucifix position. Harrison is landing lots of punches as she has Nunes trapped. Harrison is keeping the arm trapped as she lands. 10-9 Harrison.

Nunes lands a right hand. Harrison with a leg kick. Nunes lands a right hand. Nunes looks for a takedown as she pushes Harrison against the fence. They are both battling to find a takedown. Nunes lands a knee. Nunes briefly gets it down. They get up and Nunes keeps back control. Harrison gets a big takedown. Harrison landing some left hands from the top. Harrison is controlling from side control and is landing little punches. Harrison mixing in some elbows now. Harrison with more short shots. 10-9 Harrison, 20-18 Harrison.

Nunes lands a right hand to the body. Nunes with a right hand. Harrison grabs Nunes, but Nunes lands a knee to the body. They break apart. Nunes with a body kick. Nunes throws a front kick and Harrison tries to grab the leg, but Nunes ends up scoring a takedown. Nunes controls from the top and Harrison blatantly grabs the fence, but it is not called. Nunes still controlling as they get to their feet. Nunes takes the back and gets Harrison back down. Nunes has side back control. Nunes gets the hooks on from the back. Harrison spins out and is on top of Nunes now. Harrison lands from the top. Nunes tries to push Harrison off, but Harrison lands a big elbow. 10-9 Harrison, 30-27 Harrison.

Harrison lands a body kick. Nunes lands a right hand. Harrison grabs Nunes. Nunes lands a big elbow as they separate. Harrison catches a kick and they go to the mat. Harrison is on the back and quickly locks in a rear-naked choke and Nunes taps! Harrison gets the submission over the former champion.

Fight Result- Kayla Harrison def. Amanda Nunes by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29 of Round 4 to retain the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

UFC Heavyweight Championship- C Ciryl Gane (14-2 1 NC, 11-2 1 NC UFC) vs. #4 Josh Hokit (10-0, 4-0 UFC)

Hokit immediately shoots for a takedown but Gane sprawls against the fence for a moment. Hokit does get Gane down, but Gane attacks the leg and stands. Gane forces separation. Gane lands a jab. Hokit is throwing wild punches but not connecting. Hokit lands a right hand after Gane poked him in the eye moments earlier. Gane with a double jab. Hokit lands a right hand. Gane working the jab. Gane with an uppercut and a left hand. Hokit lands a right hand. Hokit lands a right hand and then another. Hokit shoots but Gane defends. Gane lands a jab and Hokit with a right hand. Gane lands a big right hand. Gane lands a series of punches. Gane lands a few left hands. Hokit gets a big slam takedown. Hokit ends the round on top. 10-9 Gane.

Hokit tries a takedown, but Gane defends. Gane lands a left hand. Gane lands an uppercut. Gane sprawls on a takedown attempt and connects as they stand. Gane is peppering Hokit with punches. Gane lands to the body and a short elbow. They clinch and both land short punches. Hokit shoots for a takedown, but Gane defends and lands. Gane works the jab. They trade right hands. Hokit lands a right hand. Gane lands to the body. Gane connects. Hokit lands a right hand. They clinch up and both land short shots. Hokit lands a big right hand after they separate. 10-9 Hokit, 19-19.

Gane peppers Hokit with some short punches. Hokit looks for a takedown, but Gane defends. Hokit lands a knee and they separate. Gane lands a knee as they clinch up. Hokit tries to get Gane down as he jumps on the back. Gane works to his feet. Gane lands a knee. Gane is landing while they’re tied up. Gane with a short elbow. They break apart. They trade elbows. Hokit lands another elbow. They tie up against the fence. Hokit with some foot stomps. Hokit lands an elbow. Hokit lands as they separate. Gane lands a right hand. Hokit with two short elbows. Hokit with another elbow. 10-9 Hokit, 29-28 Hokit.

Gane lands a body kick. They clinch against the fence. They break apart. Gane with an inside leg kick. Gane lands a knee then a series of uppercuts. Hokit pushes Gane against the fence. Hokit is just landing foot stomps as Gane lands a few knees. They break apart. Gane lands a body kick and Hokit forces it back into the clinch. Gane with some more knees. Gane lands an uppercut. Gane lands an elbow. Gane mixing body shots in as they keep tying up. Gane lands a big knee. Hokit lands a knee. Gane with another knee and he lands an uppercut as they break. Gane continues to mix short shots to the body with uppercuts. Gane lands to the body. 10-9 Gane, 38-38.

Hokit goes right for a takedown, but Gane scrambles up. They are tied up. Gane lands a knee to the body. Gane with a combo and a leg kick. Gane lands to the body. Gane is peppering Hokit with punches. Gane lands to the body. Gane lands some uppercuts to the body. Hokit is throwing really sloppy punches. Gane lands a right hand that stuns Hokit. Gane lands a combination. Hokit shoots for a takedown, but Gane defends and lands. Gane with a stiff jab. Hokit gets the clinch. Gane with some uppercuts. Hokit lands a right hand. Gane with a left hand. They trade and Hokit connects with a right hand. Gane is landing more as they’re both being sloppy. Gane is landing with more volume. Hokit lands a right hand. Gane works the jab. Hokit is just forcing tie ups that see him do nothing. Hokit lands. Close fight. 10-9 Gane, 48-47 Gane.

Fight Result- Ciryl Gane def. Josh Hokit by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship