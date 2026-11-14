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Title Changes On This Day in Wrestling (November 14th)
By Jake Jeremy,2 days ago
November 14 has been a fairly mid-level day when it comes to the amount of pro wrestling title changes that have occurred. According to wrestlingdata.com, there have been around 236 major/notable title changes on this date historically.
Some of the bigger title changes include Big Show winning the WWF Title in 1999, Charlotte Flair winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in 2017 and Deonna Purrazzo winning the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Title in 2020.
Pro Wrestling Title changes on November 14th
|Year
|Championship
|New champion(s)
|1957
|NWA World Heavyweight Title
|Dick Hutton
|1963
|WWWF United States Tag Team Titles
|Gorilla Monsoon & Killer Kowalski
|1973
|WWWF World Tag Team Titles
|Dean Ho & Tony Garea
|1999
|WWF Title
|Big Show
|2000
|NWA World Heavyweight Title
|Sabu
|2003
|CMLL World Super Lightweight Title
|Virus
|2011
|TNA World Tag Team Titles
|Crimson & Matt Morgan
|2017
|WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
|Charlotte Flair
|2020
|IW Knockouts Title
|Deonna Purrazzo
|2020
|IW World Tag Team Titles
|Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson
|2021
|ROH World Tag Team Titles
|Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
|2023
|NXT Tag Team Titles
|Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo
|2025
|NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles
|Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja
1957-1973
The earliest November 14th entry is from 1957, when Dick Hutton won the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Gorilla Monsoon and Killer Kowalski won the WWWF United States Tag Team Titles in 1963. Dean Ho and Tony Garea won the WWWF World Tag Team Titles in 1973.
1999-2003
Big Show won the WWF Title in 1999. Sabu won the NWA World Heavyweight Title in 2000. Virus won the CMLL World Super Lightweight Title in 2003.
2011-2017
Crimson and Matt Morgan won the TNA World Tag Team Titles in 2011. Charlotte Flair won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in 2017.
2020-2021
In 2020, Deonna Purrazzo won the IW Knockouts Title and Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson won the IW World Tag Team Titles. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett won the ROH World Tag Team Titles in 2021.
2023-2025
Channing Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo won the NXT Tag Team Titles in 2023. The most recent entry is from 2025, when Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja won the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles.