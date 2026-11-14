By WWE/WWF

November 14 has been a fairly mid-level day when it comes to the amount of pro wrestling title changes that have occurred. According to wrestlingdata.com, there have been around 236 major/notable title changes on this date historically.

Some of the bigger title changes include Big Show winning the WWF Title in 1999, Charlotte Flair winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in 2017 and Deonna Purrazzo winning the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Title in 2020.

Pro Wrestling Title changes on November 14th

Year Championship New champion(s) 1957 NWA World Heavyweight Title Dick Hutton 1963 WWWF United States Tag Team Titles Gorilla Monsoon & Killer Kowalski 1973 WWWF World Tag Team Titles Dean Ho & Tony Garea 1999 WWF Title Big Show 2000 NWA World Heavyweight Title Sabu 2003 CMLL World Super Lightweight Title Virus 2011 TNA World Tag Team Titles Crimson & Matt Morgan 2017 WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Charlotte Flair 2020 IW Knockouts Title Deonna Purrazzo 2020 IW World Tag Team Titles Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson 2021 ROH World Tag Team Titles Matt Taven & Mike Bennett 2023 NXT Tag Team Titles Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo 2025 NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja

1957-1973

The earliest November 14th entry is from 1957, when Dick Hutton won the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Gorilla Monsoon and Killer Kowalski won the WWWF United States Tag Team Titles in 1963. Dean Ho and Tony Garea won the WWWF World Tag Team Titles in 1973.

1999-2003

Big Show won the WWF Title in 1999. Sabu won the NWA World Heavyweight Title in 2000. Virus won the CMLL World Super Lightweight Title in 2003.

2011-2017

Crimson and Matt Morgan won the TNA World Tag Team Titles in 2011. Charlotte Flair won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in 2017.

2020-2021

In 2020, Deonna Purrazzo won the IW Knockouts Title and Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson won the IW World Tag Team Titles. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett won the ROH World Tag Team Titles in 2021.

2023-2025

Channing Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo won the NXT Tag Team Titles in 2023. The most recent entry is from 2025, when Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja won the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles.