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TNA Destination X to go ahead with lineup changes after FAA shutdown
By Ian Carey,2 days ago
TNA Wrestling has announced that its Destination X pay-per-view scheduled for Sunday will go ahead as planned, although there will be some changes to the lineup.
TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva was quoted in a statement released by the promotion on Saturday. Silva revealed that there will be changes to the lineup as a result of travel disruptions following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounding of all departing flights in the United States on Friday.
“After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world.
“That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show. In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X.”
TNA Destination X is scheduled for the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Sunday, November 15, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. Eastern. The main pay-per-view starts at 6 p.m. Eastern.
The announced lineup for the show is below. However, it is not clear which matches could be changed.
TNA Destination X lineup
- TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel
- TNA Knockouts World Championship: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
- TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Moose vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw)
- Men’s Ultimate X match for an X-Division Championship opportunity: BDE vs. Joe Alonzo vs. John Skyler vs. KC Navarro vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann
- Knockouts Ultimate X match for a Knockouts World Championship opportunity: Tasha Steelz vs. M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Gabby Forza vs. Jada Stone
- World X-Cup final: Winners of the qualifying matches
- World X-Cup qualifying match (pre-show): Amir Jordan vs. Home Town Man vs. Ricky Sosa
- World X-Cup qualifying match (pre-show): Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Hotch vs. Rey Horus