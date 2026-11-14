By TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that its Destination X pay-per-view scheduled for Sunday will go ahead as planned, although there will be some changes to the lineup.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva was quoted in a statement released by the promotion on Saturday. Silva revealed that there will be changes to the lineup as a result of travel disruptions following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounding of all departing flights in the United States on Friday.

“After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world.

“That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show. In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X.”

TNA Destination X is scheduled for the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Sunday, November 15, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. Eastern. The main pay-per-view starts at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The announced lineup for the show is below. However, it is not clear which matches could be changed.

TNA Destination X lineup