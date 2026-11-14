By UFC

Amanda Nunes will be challenging Kayla Harrison tonight for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 334, and one of Harrison’s former opponents claims that Nunes will be able to finish her “very easily.”

Larissa Pacheco, the only fighter to actually beat Kayla Harrison in PFL, told MMAFighting why she believes Nunes has too much for the former Professional Fighters League star: “I believe [Nunes] has so many, so many, so many weapons. She has more weapons to win this fight than Kayla does.”

Larissa Pacheco on Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison at UFC 334

Pacheco and Harrison shared the cage on three occasions in PFL, with Harrison winning the first two and Pacheco winning the trilogy bout to get her revenge. Despite her experience with the Women’s Bantamweight Champion, she feels after training for a short time with Nunes that she is just the “complete” athlete:

“Amanda is a complete athlete. She has that grappling game. She’s very strong as well. She knows how to use her strength both in striking and in grappling, in jiu-jitsu. She’s an exceptional black belt. There’s nothing more to say. Her jiu-jitsu is impeccable and extremely high-level for MMA. It’s going to be a very tough fight. Kayla is a very strong athlete and very durable as well, I think because of her physical structure. But Amanda is going to test her in a different way. Kayla has a lot more to worry about than Amanda does. I just hope it’s an incredible fight, but I believe Amanda is going to win this one convincingly.”