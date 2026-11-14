By WWE

This Saturday, November 14th, AAA is delivering a matchup you didn’t know you needed: lucha libre icon Pimpinela Escarlata taking on the 7-foot giant, Omos. To put it mildly, this is absolute perfection. On one side, you have the 57-year-old Escarlata—one of the most beloved figures in Mexican wrestling history. On the other side, well… Omos is very, very big.

The bad blood kicked off when Omos interfered in a match between Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano by grabbing Americano’s ankle. Escarlata, who was watching from ringside, started screaming at Omos for cheating. Omos retaliated by hopping the barricade and grabbing the legend by the throat for a chokeslam. Cut to last week’s AAA, and Escarlata threw down the gauntlet and challenged Omos to a straight-up fight instead of a standard wrestling match.

If you’re wondering why this is such a huge deal, you have to look at lucha libre tradition. Beyond the classic técnicos (good guys) and rudos (bad guys), lucha libre features Exóticos—male luchadores who mix high-flying athleticism with glam-rock drag. Wearing sequined robes, full makeup, and styled hair, Exóticos blow kisses and tease hyper-masculine wrestlers right before hitting crazy aerial moves.

Back in the 1940s and ’50s, pioneers like Sterling “Gardenia” Davis introduced the gimmick as a cheap mid-card joke to draw boos. But by the late ’80s and ’90s, stars like Cassandro, May Flowers, and Escarlata completely rewrote how Exóticos were perceived. Cassandro proved Exóticos were main-event talent by winning the UWA World Light Heavyweight Championship in 1992, turning the archetype into celebrated icons of LGBTQ+ representation.

Escarlata himself—affectionately known as “La Primera Dama de la Lucha” (The First Lady of Lucha Libre)—has been a force since 1988. While many fans last saw him in Lucha Underground, he’s been putting in serious work in Mexico, wrestling 86 matches this year alone with a mind-blowing 93% win rate.

Along with breaking barriers, he’s stacked up titles like the Mexican National Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Belts. He even won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, a title usually reserved exclusively for female luchadoras.

Recently, Escarlata was a major part of the Mask-vs-Mask El Grande Americano Civil War storyline, where the OG Americano ambushed him during an interview, giving the “real” Americano someone to avenge.

Escarlata enters this not-to-be-missed fight with massive crowd support. When he steps into the ring this Saturday to square up with Omos, expect an ovation loud enough to bring down even the biggest giant in the room.