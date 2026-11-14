By RAF

Former two-time UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena made her debut for Real American Freestyle/RAF today from Abu Dhabi. Pena would lose her first match in the company by pinfall to Diana Avsaragova.

The match ended after Avsaragova put Pena down to the mat and went up 4-0. Just seconds later, Avsaragova adjusted and pinned Pena’s shoulders to the mat, with the referee ending the match shortly after. Pena revealed ahead of the RAF Abu Dhabi event that company co-founder Chad Bronstein had wanted her to make the move and step onto the wrestling mat, but he was undecided on whether or not she would do so again.

Julianna Pena loses in RAF debut

It has not been confirmed if Pena will be making her return to the octagon anytime soon. She is still one of the top contenders in the Women’s Bantamweight division, and with the UFC 334 title fight on Saturday between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, she could be considered for a #1 contender fight to face the champion at some point in 2027. However, if Nunes wins, she might actually get the first crack at her title, seeing as the Venezuelan defeated her back at UFC 269, and they’re currently 1-1.