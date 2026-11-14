By UFC

Former BKFC King of Violence Champion Mike Perry has re-signed with the UFC, heading back to the octagon to resume his career in mixed martial arts after a successful run in bareknuckle boxing.

‘Platinum’ Perry officially announced that he had signed the contract on Friday. The former BKFC favorite hasn’t fought in the octagon since losing via unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23 back in April 2021.

Mike Perry re-signs with the UFC

Perry confirmed that he would returning to the octagon on X, writing: “God first, family first. Challenges ahead. Platinum mma. Staying focused. Always working. Practicing my finishing moves. It’s a great honor to Fight @UFC again. There are some great fights to be made ! Who do you wanna see me fight?”

‘Platinum’ was a massive part of BKFC, with the now-former bareknuckler having defeated the likes of fellow UFC veterans Luke Rockhold, Michael Page, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens. It has not yet been confirmed when he will making his return to the octagon nor who his opponent will actually be.

Across his first stint with the UFC, Perry went 7-8, including wins over the likes of Mickey Gall (the guy who beat CM Punk in his UFC debut for any wrestling fans reading), Alex Oliveira, Paul Felder and Jake Ellenberger.