By WWE

Many wrestlers who appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown are stranded following the nationwide flight disruptions that began on Friday afternoon.

Our Bryan Alvarez posted an update to his subscribers on X on Saturday, writing:

Many of the wrestlers at Smackdown are stranded until likely Sunday.

Friday’s SmackDown took place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all departing flights in the United States at 3:54 p.m. Eastern on Friday. The grounding was lifted at 8:15 p.m. Eastern that evening. WWE held an NXT live event last night in Cleveland, Ohio, with the crew arriving before flights had been grounded. There is another NXT house show tonight in Detroit and one on Sunday in Chicago. AAA has a live episode on Saturday in Mexico City as well.

Many wrestlers scheduled for TNA Destination X on Sunday were not expected to fly into Edmonton until today. It is unclear how cancellations and delays will impact that show.