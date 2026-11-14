By CMLL

The next CMLL card takes place on Saturday, November 14 from the Arena Coliseo de Mexico City in Mexico City, Distrito Federal. The full card for the show has been confirmed, including a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team match in the main event of Esfinge & Templario vs. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero).

Also confirmed are Cerebro Negro Jr. & Infarto vs. Alexius & Pendulo, Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Capitan Suicida & Los Amos del Aire (Brillante Jr. & Rey Pegasus) vs. La Ola Negra (Dark Magic, Espanto Jr. & Raider), Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: La Fuerza Tapatia (Fugaz, Gallo Jr. & Star Black) vs. Los Forajidos (El Coyote, Polvora & Vaquero Jr.), Three Way Tag Team Match: Tessa Blanchard & Thunder Rosa vs. Las Valientitas (Hera & Olympia) vs. God’s Eye (Ami Sourei & Syuri) and Non Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Dragones (Dragon de Fuego, Dragon Legendario & Dragon Rojo Jr.) vs. Los Herederos (El Cobarde, Felino Jr. & Hijo de Stuka Jr.).

CMLL Sabados De Coliseo Matches