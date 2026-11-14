By AEW

It’s the Saturday Wrestling Observer Live with Jim Valley, ad-free and an hour early for our subscribers.

While modern wrestling may be faster paced and often over the top, there are still plenty of nods to the past and some forgotten lessons from the old school and lack of credibility whether older fans or veteran wrestlers care to admit it or not. Some fans are letting out-of-context video clips keep them from checking out some wrestling they might enjoy with an open mind.

AEW Full Gear 2026 tonight looks great on paper and could have more surprises and upsets than expected.

Plus, interest in WWE Crown Jewel appears to be down, The Bloodline vs. The 946 Phoneline, and why WWE needs to change things up sometimes for the benefit of the talent and fan perception.

Plus, even better than Chia Pet in your stocking: Festive holiday-themed Dude Wipes! Forget Jimmy Stewart. It’s a Wonderful Wipe! (Yes. It’s real).

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