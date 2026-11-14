By AAA

AAA on FOX takes place tonight from the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico with a start time of 10pm Eastern, 9pm Central and 7pm Pacific.

Rey Mysterio will be responding to the allegations that he had an affair with Marisela Pena, Omos takes on Pimpinela Escarlata and Rey Fenix will be looking for a new challenger in the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

What time does AAA on FOX start tonight?

Here are the global start times for tonight’s episode of AAA on FOX from the