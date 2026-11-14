By AEW

Our Bryan Alvarez writes that some AEW wrestlers still have not made it to Phoenix, Arizona, for tonight’s Full Gear pay-per-view, but charter flights are being sent to pick them up.

Alvarez posted the update on Saturday, writing:

“There are a handful of AEW wrestlers that still haven’t made it to Full Gear, but charters are being sent to pick them up.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all departing flights in the United States at 3:54 p.m. Eastern on Friday due to a telecommunications issue affecting air traffic control. The grounding was lifted at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, but widespread delays and cancellations continued.

Alvarez noted on Friday that many AEW wrestlers traveled directly from Wednesday’s Dynamite in Utah to Phoenix for the pay-per-view. The WWE NXT crew scheduled for this weekend’s house show tour had arrived for Friday’s event before flights were grounded.

Most wrestlers scheduled for TNA Destination X on Sunday were expected to fly into Edmonton on Saturday, and it’s unclear how the flight cancellations and delays will impact that show.