By AAA/WWE

AAA on FOX takes place tonight from the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico, and several matches and segments have already been confirmed for the card.

Rey Mysterio will be responding to the allegations that he had an affair with Marisela Pena, Omos takes on Pimpinela Escarlata and Rey Fenix will be looking for a new challenger in the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

What is on AAA on FOX tonight?

Here are the currently confirmed segments and matches for tonight’s AAA on FOX from the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico: