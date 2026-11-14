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WWE
WWE house show results: Finn Bálor vs. Gunther, 946 vs. Bloodline
By Ian Carey,2 days ago
WWE held a Road to Survivor Series: WarGames house show at Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday, November 12.
According to a report from WrestleTix, 3,927 tickets were distributed for the show.
The results below are courtesy of Cagematch.net.
WWE house show results – Hertz Arena, Fort Myers, Florida – November 12, 2026
- Kevin Owens defeated Johnny Gargano
- WWE Tag Team Championships: The MFTs (Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga) (c) defeated Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki), Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom), and The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) in a four-way match
- CM Punk & Danhausen defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)
- 946 (Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) — Montana pinned Jey Uso
- WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeated Damian Priest
- Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)
- Street Fight: Finn Bálor defeated Gunther
- WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Cody Rhodes
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