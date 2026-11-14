Bret Hart claims Shawn Michaels could only wrestle handpicked opponents

Bret Hart has opened up about Shawn Michaels’ wrestling skills, claiming that he could only wrestle his handpicked opponents.

Recently, speaking on Johnny I Pro Show, Hart reflected on and addressed his willingness to face anyone as WWF Champion. However, he added that, on the other hand, Shawn Michaels would select his opponents.

“I was always kind of a dark horse where they didn’t really think I was any good at first. But then when you go out and watch me, it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s actually pretty good. He’s got a lot of experience.’ Like, I could wrestle anybody,” Hart said.

“Whereas someone like Shawn Michaels, he can’t wrestle everybody. He can only wrestle the guys that he handpicks. Like, ‘I want that guy and I want that guy, but I don’t want that guy. Don’t give me that guy and give me that guy,’” he further added.

“But for me, it was like, ‘Give me anyone. It’s my job. I’m the champion. I’ll face anybody and give them the best match that I can.'”

Hart’s appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show is available below: