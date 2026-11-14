By AEW

Updated betting odds for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 14 are now available.

Several of the odds for matches have seen swings since press time for the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Will Ospreay is now a -1500 favorite against Kyle Fletcher at +600 in the AEW World Championship match. While he’s still a heavy favorite, he had been a -3000 favorite as of this week’s Observer.

Mercedes Moné is now a -1000 favorite against Marina Shafir at +550 in the Women’s World Championship match. Moné had been a -500 favorite as of press time for this week’s Observer.

The Brawling Birds are -400 favorites against Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron at +250 in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match, the same odds they had on Thursday.

In the Texas Death Match for the AEW World Trios Championships, Hangman Page, Bandido, and Brody King are now slight -130 favorites against Swerve Strickland and The New Level at -110. Page and Brodido had been -500 favorites as of this week’s Observer.

The odds in the three-way for the TBS Championship have also swung considerably, with Queen Aminata now a -1100 favorite against Persephone at +350 and Maya World at +500. The odds for this match in the Observer were Aminata at -700, Maya World at +350, and Persephone at +375.

The Young Bucks are the biggest favorites on the show. They are -3000 favorites against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle at +900, the same odds they had in this week’s Observer.

Ilja Dragunov is a -350 favorite against Tommaso Ciampa at +225 in the AEW National Championship match. Those are the same odds he had in this week’s Observer.

Kazuchika Okada is a -325 favorite against Adam Copeland at +215 in the International Championship match. Okada had been a -250 favorite against Copeland at +170 earlier this week.

The Cut are now -300 favorites against the Death Riders and the Conglomeration at +200 in the Anarchy in the Arena match. They had been -250 favorites in this week’s Observer.

AEW Full Gear 2026 Betting Odds