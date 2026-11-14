AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher has opened up and reflected on Adam Copeland’s upcoming retirement.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside the Ring, Fletcher was asked about his thoughts on Copeland’s retirement. The Australian wrestler recalled watching him as a child before adding his desire to wrestle him once more before his retirement.

“I think he is an absolute legend in the sport. Dude, he was a part of my childhood. He was a part of so many people’s childhoods, and one of the best things and the best feelings in wrestling is that nostalgia and remembering how it made you feel when you’re a kid.

“I think he was probably one of the first wrestlers that I watched. So for me, it’s a lot of mixed emotions. I’m obviously very sad. I watched him retire in whatever it was, I believe 2010, and I thought that was going to be the end of it. I was watching live when he made his return, and that was very emotional, too. So I’m sure watching him retire will be very emotional as well,” Fletcher added.

“But I will say that now I have been able to get in the ring with him. I’ve pinned him, and it’s a cool thing. That is a cool thing. I would very much like to get in there with him again before he retires because I would like to show the world that I am far superior to him,” he shared.

Earlier this year, after AEW All Out, Copeland opened up about his thoughts on retiring after seeing Christian Cage get injured. Copeland, 53, claimed that he wishes to retire and hang up his boots next year, in 2027. However, a final date for his retirement is yet to be confirmed.