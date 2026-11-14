By AEW

Dave Meltzer wrote in Friday’s Daily Update that everyone is expected to make it to AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all departing flights in the United States at 3:54 p.m. Eastern on Friday. The grounding was lifted at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, allowing flights to resume. Meltzer writes that with the shutdown over, he’s told there shouldn’t be issues with wrestlers not being able to get to the show in time.

Meltzer wrote:

“This was scary for AEW although the majority of talent was already in Phoenix but not everyone. With the shutdown over, I’m told that right now everyone is expected to make it for the show. Bandido is working Arena Mexico tonight so would have to fly out after the show but it shouldn’t be a problem at this point.”

“I would think a lot of TNA talent is not in Edmonton since Destination X isn’t until Sunday, but with things clearing up and travel back on, they all should make it as well. The shutdown took place after the WWE talent had arrived in Central Florida so didn’t affect tonight’s show.”

AEW also dealt with travel problems earlier this week for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Utah. Meltzer addressed the issue in Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that the show had to be adjusted at the last minute as it wasn’t known which wrestlers would arrive on time.