AEW star MVP recently recalled how he had once confronted WWE about their economy travel.

Speaking on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, MVP recalled how WWE was moving from charter flights to economy-class travel for talent. The veteran added that he had raised the issue with John Laurinaitis about contrasting the treatment of wrestlers with major sports athletes. He reflected on how he then sought better flight accommodations during his next contract negotiation.

“They stopped the private charters. They started getting us economy class tickets,” MVP said. “So why are we top stars of this company flying in economy?

“So then when my next contract came, nah man, I need business class because that’s how they did it back then,” he further added.

Similar to MVP, Damian Priest also negotiated first-class flight travel accommodations as part of his new WWE contract, which he signed in 2024. Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast, Priest revealed that flying coach left him cramped and in physical pain after matches. When Priest asked for the upgrade in his contract, the WWE management agreed to it immediately.