By CMLL social media screenshot

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji and Místico took part in an angle at Arena México on Friday night ahead of their tag match at Lucha Kingdom on Monday.

El Sky Team (Místico, Máscara Dorada and Neón) defeated Hechicero, Zandokan Jr. and Ángel de Oro in the main event of Friday’s Viernes Espectacular show when Místico made Zandokan Jr. tap out to La Mística.

Following the match, Tsuji made a surprise appearance and attacked Místico. He attempted to remove Místico’s mask as well.

“Yota Tsuji made a surprise appearance to confront Místico ahead of Lucha Kingdom, where the pride of CMLL and NJPW will be on the line,” CMLL wrote about the angle (Translated from Spanish).

Tsuji will team with Hirooki Goto against Místico and Último Guerrero at the CMLL x NJPW Lucha Kingdom event on Monday. Místico was originally scheduled to wrestle El Desperado in a singles match on the show. However, the bout was changed after it was revealed Desperado is dealing with a back injury.

Desperado was also originally supposed to be Místico’s tag partner in NJPW’s Super Junior Tag League. However, he was replaced by Masatora Yasuda.

The updated lineup for NJPW x CMLL Lucha Kingdom on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Arena Mexico is below.

NJPW x CMLL Lucha Kingdom lineup