By WWE

Dave Meltzer wrote in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had once considered the idea of Ridge Holland being added to The New Day.

Big E sustained a career-ending neck injury when taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland outside the ring on the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel during a segment with Big E on the December 2, 2024 episode of Raw.

Meltzer wrote in the November 16, 2026 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that after Woods and Kingston turned heel, there had been discussion about adding Holland as the group’s third member.

Meltzer wrote:

“There was an idea when the New Day turned heel on Big E to have Ridge Holland as a third member of the New Day. It was discussed and ultimately nixed.”

Holland was released from WWE in November 2025. He had been in NXT since December 2023.

The full edition of this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter is available here for subscribers.